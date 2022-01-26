A little boy caused a stir at a gathering with his stunning dance moves that left an Oyinbo man present in utter amazement

The lad showcased his dance skill in style with infectious belly dance moves, leg work as well as waist twists

Social media users have praised the boy for his incredible dance moves as they took a swipe at the Oyinbo man in the video

Child guests, as well as adults at a gathering, were left mesmerized and stunned as a little boy warmed hearts with lovely dance moves.

While the nature of the gathering is unknown, it was observed that children took turns to showcase their dance skills.

The boy who is adjudged to have carried the day started off with scary but lovely belly dance moves.

In the short Instagram video, the talented lad added a waist whining move to the belly dance before switching to a dance style believed to be salsa.

He then wrapped things up with beautiful legwork much to the admiration of an Oyinbo man who sat in the gathering all along.

Netizens weren't happy a white man appeared to be videoing the kids

@blaqked wrote:

"Am still waiting on the video of black people randomly filming white kids being themselves while observing them as of an object of study. What is wrong with these people. And y’all applaude every shih they do."

@jerminavee opined:

"Nope...its concerning for me. Where are the adults overseeing these kids. A half clothe child dancing for entertainment is not ok."

@afriqan_empress remarked:

"Talented dancer!! ❤️❤️ .. African parents need to be careful with who they allow around their children."

@codenameroxy2 stated:

"They made me smile, but we not going to keep dancing for master, yes I'm going there I love my peoples it's time to change the narrative."

