A handsome groom's friend did not even wait for the whistle to blow before breaking into a sweet and adorable dance that took many by surprise

The song was just about to be raised in earnest, but the groom's friend took over and ran with the dance, dishing out manly moves in the video

His energetic dance steps have got many people laughing on Instagram because of the entertainment he dished as many say he came prepared

A Nigerian groom's firend came to what looked like thanksgiving after wedding, very well prepared to dance and to show the stuff he is made of.

He took many people by surprise because not everyone knew he was about to start dancing the moment he did.

The groom's friend took the dance by storm and many watched in amazement. Photo credit: @damilolathealaga

Manly dance, surprising moves

The groom and his companions were standing inside the church and then someone raised a song that seemed to have resonated with the man.

He quickly grabbed it and as the talking drums went off, the man took off with a strong energetic dance steps.

Many cheered him up, but some people were taken aback because they didn't expect his nice performance. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @damilolathealaga.

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users took to the comment section of the man's performance to give their opinions. Here are a few of the comments:

@naijafabrichub said:

" I love this mood oo."

@thee_bunmi commented:

"You’re now saying friends shouldn’t dance well for? Please dance as much as you want be happy for me."

@iam_fehin

"It’s the innocent face for me."

@iroyinayoevents_mgt reacted:

"After dancing this much, wey he scatterd floor, hope bros drop money sha."

@degbemisola commented:

"When @damilolathealaga is a joy giver everybody go dance ooo. Thank you for bringing so much excitement."

