An American techie recently attracted the attention of his Nigerian colleagues after joining Nigerian jollof rice and eba on the same plate

The man's table had jollof rice, a wrap of eba, a chunk of chicken meat and a mouthwatering soup seen on another plate

But the unusual combination has also attracted the attention of Nigerians online who are having a good laugh over the man's choice

An Oyimbo man's choice of Nigerian food is currently causing hilarious laughter online. Nigerians are finding it had to understand the relationship between eba and Nigerian jollof. But that's how the man combined it in his plate.

Jason Marshal shared his unusual plate of food on Tweet, saying his co-workers are laughing at him because of his combination. The man's plate had eba, chicken and jollof rice. In another soup plate, there is a generous amount of soup.

Mr Jason Marshall's unusuall combination attracted hilarious reactions from Nigerians. Photo credit: Jason Marshall.

Source: Twitter

He wrote in a tweet:

"At a buffet and my Nigerian co-workers are laughing at my plate. Not sure why."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some answers were waiting for him immediately he made the tweet. See a few of the reactions below:

@DoubleEph wrote:

"You’re getting off lightly if they’re only laughing at you. What they should be doing, by the letter of the law, is report what you’re doing as a crime to the police."

@Jesus_Mopol said:

"No one brought it, at a buffet you serve yourself. He saw people taking what they wants and he also pack in his plate."

@SamdGreat01 commented:

"Eba and rice? This is a crime; glad you were not arrested for bad behavior and indecent display of food."

@gangasmimi3 also wrote:

"Don't worry, he will understand why they're laughing when he's done eating. He will need a truck to pull him out of that chair."

Nigerian man tells oyimbo lady that mugu means "good woman" and she accepts

Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian man told an oyimbo lady that mugu means good woman and she accepted.

Mugu is a pidgin English word that stands for "stup!d." The Nigerian man was apparently out for mischief.

But not surprisingly, the lady accepted and went on to make a video celebrating herself as a good woman.

Source: Legit.ng