A trending video has shown a white lady celebrating after being told by a Nigerian that "mugu" means "good woman"

The Nigerian who was apparently out for mischief deceived the lady with the pidgin English word which means "stupid" or "foolish"

But the lady even went on to celebrate herself as a good woman since that was what she understood "mugu" to mean

A word picked from the dictionary of Nigerian Pidgin has thrown a foreign lady off balance. The word in question is "mugu" which means "big fool" or "stupid". But the word has been used to confuse an oyinbo lady who believed it to mean something different.

A hilarious video trending online has shown the funny moment a white lady was told by a Nigerian that "mugu" means "good woman" and she believed.

The lady believes 'mugu' means 'good woman'. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

She went on to celebrate herself as a good woman. She said in the viral video shared by @instablog9ja:

"Mugu means good woman. He called me a good woman. I like this."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Comments from netizens

Reactions have expectedly followed the funny video. But some people believe the woman knows the true meaning of the word. @wendy_adamma says in a comment:

"I’m sure she knows the true meaning."

But in another comment, @maggyene15 believes the lady doesn't know the meaning and that she fell for the bait. The comment says"

"Lol, aunty fell for it."

In yet another comment, @durodolachristopher says a simple Google check would have given the oyimbo woman the true meaning of the word. According to the comment:

"Smiles... Maybe you should try to check Google."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man confuses oyinbo kid with Igbo Language

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man used the Igbo Language to confuse a white kid.

In a hilarious video that has gone viral, the kid was speaking into the ears of the Nigerian man. The man replied to the conversation with the Igbo language.

The boy became confused and continued to ask the man what he meant. The man however refused to revert to a language the boy could understand.

Source: Legit.ng