A young woman @Neliswa_Manesh8 shared a heart-warming post about her mom starting a new job this week after years of looking for employment.

An online user shared the good news of how her mother started a new job this week after 5 years of job searching. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The unemployment rate in South Africa is alarmingly high, posing great stress on any job seeker, and so it was no wonder that Saffas delighted in Neliswa’s joy when she shared the good news.

Her post which has over 11,600 likes reads:

“My mom is starting a new job today after 5 years of searching.”

Online users reacted with messages of congratulations under the inspiring post:

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“Congratulations to her.”

@Mikhizo commented:

“My dad just went on pension. He is doing his 2nd year kwiLaw. Congratulations to Mommy bakithi.”

@TheProperFiona reacted:

“Wow! Truly inspiring.”

@DakshaGm wrote:

“Congratulations to her. Her perseverance has paid off and let this be a lesson for us all... especially the young and restless where instant gratification is all they do know. May mom grow from strength to strength from here on.”

@Mpoomeh8 replied:

“Congratulations to your mom.... As a mom myself who's been searching for the past 5 years, also I know how hard it can get.”

@MalumeZA_ said:

“Great stuff! Kudos to your moms for not giving up. #Mbokodo

@KingTinqoh reacted:

“Congratulations ku mamzo.”

@CocoSequel commented:

“Siyambongela uMah!! Umsebenzi wakhe umphathe kahle!”

@BesterDominique responded:

“A winning family.”

@nandira_zuri said:

“Congratulations to the Queen.”

@Ntsiki22289826 commented:

“God you are worthy of all praise. You should thank God.”

