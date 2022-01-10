A video has shown a house that was abandoned with a Mustang car in it by its owner after the person died

The beautiful building is now upside down as there are no persons to take care of the millionaire's property

Many people who reacted to the video talked about the negative effects of not having a family member to look after one's estate

A young man, Steve Ronin, has posted a video of a millionaire's mansion that was built in the 1950s. The house was abandoned after the owner died in the 2000s.

While exploring the house, Steve said that the building looks simple as there are no complicated designs. One of his team members hit the wall of the house and they noticed a movement.

The house is now inhabited by bush animals. Photo source: Steve Ronin

Source: Facebook

She had a letter

A shot of the living room shows tattered furniture. The man said it feels as if the place has had visitors recently, perhaps someone who came for a photoshoot.

The movement noticed earlier was later discovered to be that of an animal. A small-sized bed meant for a person was in the house and also a letter asking the deceased owner how she was feeling.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3 million views with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Brian McIntyre said:

"Duh... you can tell the camera person stomped the floor. Try a different type of drama."

Lisa Acker said:

"Don't turn what your initial adventure into a paranormal sham."

Marty Byrde said:

"In what universe was this ever a millionaire lol."

Peya Salvacion said:

"Alone and no one to take care of the elderly? I'm beginning to feel sad.....and leaving all the stuff behind....no one ever care to look after the house?"

Another mansion abandoned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Saudi Arabian who built a mansion later abandoned it. It was said that the structure was made from both gold and marble.

It was gathered that the owner was an Arabian king and also a leader of the house of Saud. According to the clip posted on Facebook, it was built to be a replica of the American White House.

Before the man died in 2005, he was estimated to be worth $32billion (N13,138,880,000,000). Steve said that finding a path into the house was a difficult task.

Source: Legit.ng