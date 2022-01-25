A young female acrobat, Darina, put up a circus show in a moving train in China as she hung by her hair

The acrobat was really at peace with herself all through her performance as she never flinched to show any sign of pain

Many Twitter users who reacted to the video wondered how she was able to pull off such an amazing show

The video of a woman using her hair to hang inside a train has amazed many people online as they wondered how she did it.

In a video shared by The Sun on Twitter, the woman hung up comfortably while striking a Buddha pose.

The lady stayed in a precarious position like it is nothing. Photo source: @TheSun

A creative acrobat

What interested people more was that the passengers in the train stayed calm, minding their business as if it was normal for a person to strike such a pose.

Identified as Darina by Daily Mail, she was described as a popular Russian acrobat. She was said to have performed the act on Friday, January 21.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 20,000 views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@RogoznicaRental said:

"Something is really wrong with this woman."

@istanbuluninci3 asked:

"Why would you do that for?"

@RYTHM_V said:

"What am I looking at?"

@khalidislam1 said:

"It's nothing I usually hang around like that."

@ifefranklin said:

"No be juju be that."

Man carried lady with his beards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Antanas Kontrimas, set a Guinness World Records for the heaviest weight ever lifted by human beards.

In an Instagram post by the organisation, the man pulled up a lady strapped to his beards. The human was so surprised that he did it.

The weight of the lady according to Guinness World Records was 63.80kg. To get the task done, the man bent like an athlete who was about to lift an iron weight with his hands.

After completing the herculean task, he raised his hands up in victory. The skin on his face was stretched taut and looked as if it would come off his face.

