A curious Nigerian lady has shed light on her findings after visiting the church of controversial pastor Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo popularly referred to as Mummy G.O

According to the lady who desperately wanted to see Mummy G.O mount the pulpit, the church's building was surprisingly wide

She shared a photo of a banner she noticed at the entrance which spelt out the dress accessories that are allowed and prohibited inside the church

In a bid to see things for herself and catch a glimpse of the rave of the moment, a Nigerian lady on Sunday, January 9 visited Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Lagos, a church belonging to Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo alias Mummy G.O.

Taking to Twitter to share her first-hand experience in the church, the lady with the handle @burnt__dodo said she was first taken aback by the size of the church.

The church had a wide building according to her Photo Credit: @burnt_dodo

"To be honest, I was stunned with the size of the church. Expected it to be a tiny building. Wrong oh. It was very wide and a small building by the side was for the children’s church."

She was stopped from gaining entry

The lady who claimed to be acquainted with the controversial preacher's son said she was stopped at the entrance by a Yoruba-speaking woman who directed that she took off her necklace.

As she proceeded, the lady noticed a banner by the entrance which highlighted pictorially fashion and dress accessories that were allowed as well as prohibited inside the church.

Inside the church, she added that the population was noticeably more of older people than youths.

Other thing she noticed in the church

According to the lady, she also noticed that fashion was missing in the church as no one seemingly knew how to mix and match attires.

She said:

"It was full of way older people and more women than men. The choir in dark purple attire. Fashion was missing, nobody cared on how to mix and match attires. Well, we are in end times."

The lady stated that she was also directed to switch off her phone and surprisingly noted that she wasn't the only curious one - some other folks she picked out in the congregation had also come to witness Mummy G.O give her ''hell fire'' inclined sermons.

The lady would eventually leave disappointed as Evangelist Funmilayo didn't show up as she claimed to be receiving threats to her life from people.

Nigerians react

@XerxesEmperor said:

"@burnt__dodo @rebecca_spero Interesting thread. Reminds me of my church touring days just to make observations.

"Takes a lot of insight to understand the religious damages to our society.

"People breaking up with their loved ones cause some religious figures said certain things. This is rampant here."

@Adedayo_2 wrote:

"@mekziikana @burnt__dodo Leave them. Everything for the SM. Temporary gratification of Likes and RTs.

"After they exhibit their terrible character flaws, they have a name in giving excuses about it.. 'Cruise'.

"Hope when things go out of line, we will simply just take it as one of the effects of 'Cruise'."

@mekziikana stated:

"@burnt__dodo You went to catch cruise with people doing their thing. What if they hypnotise new members into being members forever with their senses gone forever? Na so your cruise for turn eternal. Continue."

@AimThaMachine_ opined:

"@burnt__dodo Please be careful when doing stuff like this. Some places are not actually accommodating. Reminds me that guy that went to do undercover in Rev King church after the news broke out then. The guy went 7am and left there 8pm in the night with unpleasant imaginations."

Mummy G.O says her life is being threatened

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo popularly known as Mummy G.O has cried out that her life is being threatened.

Addressing the statements captured in the viral videos and memes, the cleric said most of the videos have been edited.

She added that those behind the videos trending on social media have been after her for over eight years, adding that they once sent gunmen to her.

In her words:

“All those videos are edited. Even Lucifer, if he’s made a pastor today, will he ever say all those things attributed to me talk less of someone called a holiness preacher?

"So, most of those things attributed to me were never said by me. The people behind the trend have been at it for over eight years. Sometimes they make use of magazines. When that didn’t work, they sent gunmen after me.”

Source: Legit.ng