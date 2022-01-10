It appears not even people outside the country are exempted from the trend of getting disappointed by tailors and the story of a Nigerian lady who is based abroad is yet another proof.

The lady whose identity remains hidden, recently shared her experience with a blogsite about how she had contracted a tailor, @modior_kors, in Ibadan, Oyo state, to make a two-piece ensemble for her.

The post has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @gistloversblog11

Source: Instagram

The white outfit comprised of a pair of straight pants and a top with ruffle sleeves.

In the story which was shared by Gist Lover, the client revealed she paid the sum of N55k in full before the tailor agreed to go ahead with the job.

However, what the tailor sent over was a far cry from what the client had requested.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not only was it oversized, but the entire outfit was also poorly created.

The displeased client added that although the tailor did apologise, adding that she would make her a dress as compensation, she is yet to receive the package as the tailor keeps 'tossing her about'.

Check out the post below:

Reactions from netizens

angels_1touch:

"How can you not so tall person expect to rock a trouser that's made for long legged women. Pls try wear heels make I see something."

spreadwaymultimedia:

"Angel Angella."

sastels_thriftstoresz:

"Na the same tailor wey dey sow cloth for Nollywood ghost sew this one? "

wendy_collections_backupage:

"Hand her over to mummy GO."

oluwalotoyinarikeade:

"This is pure wickedness."

ann_dida:

"Looks like pennywise clothes in the movie it give her red balloon and complete the Halloween outfit."

kyacyee:

"This style is called speechless."

moyosoreruqee:

"They suppose arrest this tailor, this is pure wickedness."

l.tobiloba:

"The latter looks like Doctors wrapped up for Ebola Patients."

fortunateeazi:

"Omo, e com be like the garment of the angel wey enter benin church."

Asoebi style goes wrong as tailor delivers poorly made dress

In yet another case of 'what I ordered versus what I got', Nigerians on social media had a field day over the photos of a dress recreated by a lady's tailor and what she got in the end.

With the festive period over, the tales of tailors disappointing their clients are anything but over.

Just recently, the fashion page, @asoebibella, shared a photo collage of a dress a lady commissioned her tailor to make and what she got in the end.

The bejewelled corset dress with a fringe hemline is what is seen in the original piece but what was delivered was something else.

Source: Legit.ng