Nigerian singer Peter Okoye is angry as he continues to come across different fraudulent activities in his name

The father of two recently shared the screenshot of a bank transaction in his own name and that of his music band

Peter

Singer Peter Okoye has vowed to take legal actions against a bank that allowed someone to open an account in his name.

Unfortunately, the person is using the singer's name to carry out fraudulent activities.

Peter Okoye angry as an unknown person carries out scam activities in his name. Photos: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Enough is Enough!!! This is 2022. I will soon start calling some banks out! It’s either it’s an inside job or otherwise! I have a name to protect here and save some of this innocent victims! So get ready for me and my legal team!

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"How can banks allow someone to open an account in the name of PETER OKOYE PSQUARE without valid means of identification, no biometrics,no BVN,no verified address or even utility bill to correspond the address of the account owner. Now they are using my name to scam innocent people! I am Suing this Banks for damages and calling them out soon! #Fraudalert."

Swipe left to see another photo:

Fans react

nancyisimeofficial:

"I honestly will never understand this!"

sneezemankind:

"Horrible!"

paditaagu:

"I'm trying to make sense of what the imposter said to convince the bank that he is PETER of p2 ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. Well, like you said, it has to be an inside job. Please treat this with utmost seriousness."

chinonsoarubayi

"this is crazy."

mariselle4:

"Whattttt. Omo ..Nothing is now impossible in Nigeria."

owamberockers

"OPAY and co left the group chat."

akujoshua:

"Y"ll didn't get the memo.. Why the fire emoji and the love stuff.. So pathetic."

betikka1:

"It's not from the bank, o people can do it."

Peter Okoye blasts a beggar

A bold young man, Prince Nerrow demanded N500,000 from numerous top celebrities such as Davido, Femi Otedola, Naira Marley, Dangote and Peter Okoye.

In reaction to the beggar’s demand, Peter called out people who do the same online and noted that it was an irritating act as he advised them to stop.

According to the singer, posts like Nerrow’s own is what online fraudsters usually looked out for because they see how desperate the person is for giveaways.

Source: Legit.ng