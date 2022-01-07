A zoo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital has announced very interesting punishment for any visitor who dares throw stones at crocodiles or snakes in the zoo

According to the new rules boldly displayed at the zoo, anyone caught will be forced to enter the cage and bring out the stone

Nigerians have reacted to the rules with some saying they will go to the zoo and throw stones at the animals

Every zoo has rules, so one in Abeokuta, Ogun state is implementing rather tough rules on visitors. The recreation centre has barred visitors from throwing objects at its snakes and crocodiles.

But knowing very well that visitors are likely to disobey the rules, the zoo has gone further to say that anyone caught doing it will be forced to enter the cages and bring out the object.

Don't throw stones at the animals

According to the notice which was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, throwing any form of objects at the animals is not allowed. The notice reads:

"Those who throw objects at the crocodiles/snakes will be asked to retrieve them."

Social media users react

This new rule has generated funny reactions from Nigerians. Read a few of the comments below:

Outrage over malnourished animals sighted at OAU Zoo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that outrage followed images of hungry-looking lions sighted at the official zoo of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

After the video and photos of the malnourished animals made it to the public, Nigerians started calling for them to be rescued.

The Nigerian Parks Service and the National Geographic Wild (Nat Geo Wild) were asked to intervene on behalf of the starving animals.

