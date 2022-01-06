BBNaija season 6 star, Angel Smith has lamented about the expensive lifestyles Nigerians are living in their own country

The reality star mentioned how basic amenities that are paid for by the citizens are not provided for by the people in power

In a lengthy post on social media, she further said same people with empty promises will be voted into power in the next election

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Angel Smith has in a lengthy post on Twitter addressed the state of the nation and the skyrocketing cost of living.

Angels said Nigerians struggle to pay huge amounts for things like cars, housing, water, and other amenities but are not enjoying them.

According to her:

"Buy a car 5m, pay an outrageous amount for rent for subpar apartments, still pay light bill for inconsistent power supply, still pay water bill, food, gas. When the system could be so much easier if we had organized data.

You’ll drop 50m on a house just for the roof to start leaking 2 months later."

She further said Nigerians will still vote same people who gave them empty promises in the next election.

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Angel's post, some of them also condemned the system in the country.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Poshest_hope:

"That’s Nigeria for you darling."

She_e_nana:

"Exhausting cycle indeed."

Obiajumike:

"Not sure we can be like abroad anytime soon."

Olivia_samuell:

"Everything is been paid outrightly in Nigeria,this has increase fraud and other illegal means to get rich.Nigeria need to restructure their system."

Bloom1928:

"Nigerians are the problem. Come and see how they cut corners in countries where these things are available."

