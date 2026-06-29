Legendary television actress Penelope Keith, known for her iconic roles in classic sitcoms like The Good Life and To the Manor Born, has passed away at the age of 86

The British star died at her home while receiving care for cancer, leaving her family grateful for the continuous medical support she received throughout her treatments

Beyond her acting success, the television star dedicated 30 years of her life as president of the Actors Benevolent Fund and received a damehood for her contributions to charity

Penelope Keith, the popular actress who lit up British television in her roles in The Good Life and To the Manor Born, has died at the age of 86.

She passed away peacefully at her home in Surrey, where she had lived for more than 50 years.

Penelope Keith passes away at 86 after decades of success in British comedy, theatre and charity work. Photo: Penelope Keith

Source: Instagram

According to The Standard, the late actress's family confirmed in a statement that she had been living with cancer. They expressed gratitude for the care she received during her treatment.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Dame Penelope Keith died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey where she had lived for more than 50 years. The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Penelope Keith's rise to fame in The Good Life

Born Penelope Anne Constance Hatfield on April 2, 1940, in Sutton, Surrey, Keith began her career in regional repertory theatre before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963.

Penelope Keith's early television appearances included Dixon of Dock Green and The Army Game.

Her breakthrough came in 1975 when she was cast as Margo Leadbetter in The Good Life, the snobbish neighbour who disapproved of her friends’ self-sufficient lifestyle.

The role won her a Bafta in 1977 and cemented her place as one of Britain’s favourite comedy performers.

She followed this with another Bafta in 1978 for The Norman Conquests, Alan Ayckbourn’s trilogy of plays adapted for television.

Penelope Keith's success with To the Manor Born

In 1979 Keith took on another defining role as Audrey Forbes-Hamilton in To the Manor Born.

Playing a widowed aristocrat forced to sell her estate to a businessman, she brought warmth and wit to the part.

The series ran until 1981 and was revived for a one-off special in 2007, which she described as a role she greatly enjoyed.

Theatre and awards

Keith’s theatre career was equally rich. She won an Olivier Award in 1976 for Michael Frayn’s Donkeys’ Years and later toured as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest.

She also directed productions such as How the Other Half Loves in 1994, showing her versatility beyond acting.

Penelope Keith's service to charity and honours

Outside the stage and screen, Penelope Keith dedicated herself to charitable work.

She served for three decades as president of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund, succeeding Laurence Olivier.

In 2014 she was made a dame for her services to the arts and charity. She also supported Brooklands motor and aviation museum as a trustee.

Her long career and public service leave behind a legacy that shaped British comedy and theatre for generations.

Penelope Keith is remembered for her iconic roles after the celebrated actress died at 86. Photo: Penelope Keith

Source: Instagram

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, passed away.

Content creator Kwabena Nsafoa broke the sad news on Facebook on June 26, paying respect to the religious leader.

The cleric established a popular theological institute and a thriving international school before his demise.

Source: Legit.ng