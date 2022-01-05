A young male corps member made a fine portrait of former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke using Indomie noodles sachet wastes

Joshua Fiyin Oyedele stated that he had been saving up the noodles sachet wastes used at Corpers' lodge

The 22-year-old fine and applied arts graduate said it took him 8 hours to complete the beautiful work of art

A young Nigerian man converted what would have been wastes into a beautiful work of art.

22-year-old Joshua Fiyin Oyedele, a serving Corps member, made an amazing portrait of former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke using indomie sachet wastes.

He said it took him 8 hours to make

Founder of Planet 3R, a waste to wealth company, Adejoke Lasisi took to social media to showcase the artwork of her mentee, stressing that Nigeria is indeed filled with talents.

It took him 8 hours to make

Joshua, a serving Cross River State corps member and University of Benin graduate, told Legit.ng's Victor Duru that the Indomie noodles sachet wastes were what he saved up at the Corpers' lodge.

According to him, he quickly gathered the wastes and got to work upon learning that corps members were to pay a visit to the ex-governor.

He said:

"I have been saving up the indomitable sachet we use at the Corper's Lodge where I stay and it was about the time for my final exhibition.

"On getting the news that we are to pay a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Liyel Imoke. I quickly create a portrait of him using the indomitable sachet.

"It took me about 8hours to complete the process."

The artwork was presented to the ex-governor in his hometown on Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

He has other artworks to his credit

The young man has also done artworks of President Buhari and the current Governor of Cross River State Dr Ben Ayade.

For the aforementioned personalities however, he used fabrics picked from tailor's shop during the course of his personal community development project.

Like his mentor Adejoke Lasisi, Joshua is a great ambassador of recycling wastes and made it his personal community development project taking the message to youths of Abi Local Government area in Cross River State.

People thought it was an amazing artwork

Florence Amadi wrote:

"This is an amazing artwork."

Patience Ojema Claire Udenyi stated:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Ekhueorohan Osayuwamen Timothy wrote:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Sulaiman Ayobami Wasiu said:

"Wow.

"Waste to wealth.

"Big congratulations to Joshua Fiyin Oyedele. More winning bro."

