A Nigerian student who worked as a car wash boy to raise money for his school fees has finally graduated from university

Christian Ikechukwu Agu said when he finished secondary school, there was no money for him to continue his education

He had to work as a primary school teacher and a car wash boy to raise money even as he continued washing cars while schooling at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri

The hard work of a Nigerian student has finally paid off as he is now an engineering graduate. The student identified as Christian Ikechukwu Agu had to wash cars and do other jobs to raise money for his education.

Ikenna's determination to further his education made him to continue searching for ways to raise money.

Christian Ikenna Agu poses in his graduation gown. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Christian Ikenna Agu.

Source: UGC

How he raise money to go to school

When he finished secondary school, there was no finance for him to continue his education. But because he had the desire, he had to find a way.

To raise money, Ikenna worked two jobs daily. He worked as a primary school teacher and then later in the even, he goes to work as a car wash boy.

But he said he knew he didn't belong there, that it was just a temporary thing.

He washed cars to pay fees

In 2015, he was admitted to study Electrical Electronics Engineering at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).

The finance was still not there, so he continued working as a car wash boy during holidays to raise fees. Today, he is happy he made it despite the odds.

Ikenna told his story in a LinkedIn post:

"I worked as a primary school teacher during the day (7am-2pm) and retired to the car wash during the evening hours(5pm-7pm). Each time I wash these cars, I remind myself that I don't belong here, I cried many times due to the scorching sun, cuts on my hand, getting underpaid. I did part-time jobs to cope. Each semester break, I go home continue washing cars. I did this even 3 years as an undergraduate and it was tough."

Young man who worked as a labourer at construction sites graduates from school

In a related development, Legit.ng has previously reported that another young man who made palm oil and worked at construction sites to pay fees finally graduated from school.

Maduadichie Cyprian was said to have worked at odd jobs to pay his fees. The man said he really suffered before he graduated.

On the day he graduated, he shared some photos of him working at a construction site as well as making palm oil. Cyprian was praised by netizens for his determination.

