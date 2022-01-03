A Nigerian who resigned from his good job and dropped out of a master's degree programme just to enable him to relocate to Canada has come back with testimony

Emeka Nwarulor said he was 28 years old when he took the tough decision into an uncertain journey to Canada

Mr Nwarulor said friends and family were worried when he made the decision but that he already made up his mind even though he almost missed his flight to Canada

At the age of 28, Emeka Nwarulor resigned from his job in Nigeria and also dropped out of a master's degree programme he was pursuing. The reason for taking such tough decisions was that he wanted to relocate to Canada where he hoped to find much more greener pastures.

It was an uncertain journey. His friends and family were worried that he may have lost his mind. But it seemed something was burning in him, so he took the leap into an uncertain future.

Emeka Nwarulor drags his bags to board a flight to Canada six years ago. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Emeka Nwarulor

On the day he was supposed to travel to Canada, Mr Nwarulor almost missed his flight. He arrived at the airport only a few minutes to departure time. He was clutching his black bag with one other smaller one, wearing a backpack as he hurried to the departure lounge to catch his flight to uncertainty.

Six years after relocation, Emeka shares his experience

It is now six years since Mr Emeka Nwarulor took that strong leap into the unknown and he has some great news. From his LinkedIn profile where he shared his experience, there is evidence that he has greatly succeeded in Canada. He is now the Senior Program & Policy Advisor to the Government of Saskatchewan, a Canadian province. Looking back, Mr Nwarulor wrote:

"6 years ago I made one of the toughest and most uncertain decisions of my life. I relocated to Canada from Nigeria. I was few months from turning 29, about to miss my first flight to Canada. This would be my first time on an airplane. Yes, you heard that right, the first time on a plane. You can imagine the tension of being on the plane for the first time and you are going to be on the plane for almost a day.

I had just resigned from a job I enjoyed. I dropped out of a Masters program. I put a pause on the brand I was building. With 3 bags and a dream. I made a decision to move. I remember the uncertainty in my Dad's face when we drove to the airport that day. I remember a colleague telling me that I had lost my fire. As I reflect today, I am grateful to God."

