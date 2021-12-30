A Nigerian man, Praise Ohanwe, has shared how being courteous landed him a managerial job without any interview

Praise narrated how he had got an interview appointment for a role after submitting several job applications

The young man arrived at the interview venue late and had an encounter with a man not well dressed only for him to later discover the man was the 'all-in-all' of the place

A Nigerian man has advised people to reassess and train themselves to be courteous to people no matter how unimpressive their appearance may take.

Praise Ohanwe made this statement as he shared on LinkedIn how he got a managerial job in 2019 without an interview, all thanks to simple courtesy.

He showed kindness to a man Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Praise Ohanwe

Source: UGC

He had an encounter with an unimpressively dressed man

Praise who had submitted several job applications at that time was relieved to be called up for an interview at a time he desperately needed a means of gaining a livelihood.

For undisclosed reasons, he arrived at the interview venue a bit late and was making his way into the firm from the parking lot when he caught sight of a man who was also shuffling to the door.

He noted that the man's dressing wasn't impressive. Describing the man's dressing, he wrote:

"He didn't look impressive in his baggy trousers, brown shirt, and black sandals."

Out of courtesy, he greeted the man but was beckoned by the fellow to help carry his bag as they were headed in the same direction.

Bearing in mind he was already running late for the interview, Praise said he hesitated before helping the man carry his bag on second thought.

They parted ways with the man entering a different door.

He discovered the man owned the company

After waiting for close to hours, he was called in for his interview.

To his greatest surprise, the man he had helped at the parking lot owned the company. Without wasting time, the man congratulated him and offered the job seeker a spot in his managerial staff.

In his words:

"After looking at me for a while, he congratulated me and offered me a spot as part of the Managerial staff.

​"What should have been an interview was automatically translated into a free mentorship session, as he spoke to me from the depths of his heart."

Social media reacts

Oluwatosin Aladekoyi said:

"Oh wao! So inspiring."

Akwaowo Akpan stated:

"Insightful share Praise Ohanwe."

Lady celebrates getting job she didn't apply for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had got a job she didn't apply for after months of job-hunting.

The lady identified as Moses Queen graduated with first-class honours in chemical engineering in 2018 and rounded off her NYSC in 2020 but couldn't land a job.

In her Linkedln post highlighting her journey to securing this job, she said her job-hunting experience wasn't a palatable one.

Queen narrated that she was told she was overqualified for some jobs she saw, while others told her she was under-qualified and lacking in experience for the big jobs.

She took to applying for graduate internship roles but all her efforts proved abortive. Queen had finally resorted to taking up a volunteering role only to get the shock of her life that she was scheduled for an interview for a job opportunity she didn't put in an application for.

Source: Legit.ng