A little boy left onlookers impressed and social media users dazzled following his dance move to an instrumental

The talented dancer in uniform stole the show and outclassed other dancers with his smooth legwork

While his fast and unique legwork was still being hailed, he followed it up with a Michael Jackson backward dance move

A lad's dance skill has stood him out amongst other dancers and made him an internet sensation.

The unidentified boy in uniform did a Michael Jackson and Poco Lee incredibly well and simultaneously while dancing to an instrumental.

He did a Michael Jackson dance move Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

In a short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the boy, in somewhat a dance battle with other lads, started off with impressive legworks that many thought was only bettered by international dancer Poco Lee.

The style and smoothness at which he executed the legwork earned him rapturous cheers from the gathered crowd of onlookers.

He then followed it up with a dance move popularized by the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - he did backward foot moves while giving hot legwork in between.

This dance style introduction again had the onlookers rooting for him with loud cheers.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@sandy_kayc stated:

"And he's doing it with so much ease."

@huncho8166 wrote:

"That's when I was in primary school but people here will tackle me and say I'm lieing."

@j.u.d.i.e.e said:

"Too smooth happy Christmas everyone."

@i__elche remarked:

"Na that guy be the main character . The rest na extras."

@moye_gun thought:

"The tallest one at the other side think sey na cultural presentation cause why e dey break back?"

