A Nigerian bride and groom were spotted at their wedding vibing to the trending song Zazoo Zehh in style

The pretty bride and her man displayed rhythmic hand movements as they danced to the song on a spot

Some trolls however came hard on the couple, stressing that their rhythmic dance moves are not a testament to how their marriage will last

A couple's manner in which they danced to trending song Zazoo Zehh at their wedding occasion has sent social media into frenzy.

Zazoo Zehh, a song released in late 2021 by Nigerian singer Portable that featured Olamide and international dancer Poco Lee has maintained its spot as the trending song at Nigerian events in 2022 so much that it even found its way to the church.

The bride and groom danced in style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

In a short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the nicely dressed couple danced modestly to the song with rhythmic hand movements.

The beautiful bride appeared to get tired along the way, leaving only the groom to continue with the dance style.

It was how they vibed to the song on a spot for many people as if trying to manage limited space.

Social media reacts

@temimine_official said:

"It’s after the marriage ceremony you will know true character and behavior, if she will be punching bag or if he will be fault finder."

@ybmekx opined:

"You no go tell me who I go marry, na girl wey my mama carry come from village I go marry."

@adebisicollins thought:

"Because they are doing the same moves?? Abeg make una getat!!!"

@becca__queen stated:

"E get who dey marry their enemy???marry ur best friend like say people dey marry stranger toh."

@tahyor_789 wrote:

"Naa by dance wey dem dance on wedding day? Aimoye best friend wey Dey turn enemy last last…..Abegi talk another thing."

Groom stuns bride with grinding dance move at their wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had stunned his bride with weird dance moves at their wedding.

In the short video by Urc Studio and reposted by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the couple stormed the arrived at the scene in a dancing mood.

As if happier than his bride, the groom immediately burst into fast grinding dance moves much to the admiration of guests.

It also caught the attention of his wife who marvelled at his scintillating and energetic displays. They were soon joined on the floor by their supposed best man and woman.

