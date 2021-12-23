It is less than two days to Christmas and many people may be at a loss on how to make the festive season a special one for their family and those they hold dear.

With the harsh economic realities, many's budgets may not be able to handle the things they think are befitting to present as gifts.

The season of Christmas could be used as a time to spread love. Photo source: Marko Geber

Source: Getty Images

Think no more. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five different ways you could consider making Christmas a great one for others without having to break a bank.

1. Travel to the village

What our loved ones, especially parents, need sometimes is to see their children after a long period of time. This may just be the only thing they need and gifts could be secondary.

Carving out some quality time for them out of a very busy schedule could be an act that shows one actually cares. What greater gift is there than love?

2. Create free services

Thinking of a way to touch people's lives without having to battle with many gift ideas that may put your finances under? Then offer a service for free.

Tunde Onakoya did this with his Chess in the Slum Initiative. He organised a competition that drew attention to the plights of the homeless living at Oshodi underbridge.

3. Pick out cool free parks to go to

If you stay close to federal universities like Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan, there is a hack to seeing nice sceneries without paying anything.

This is probably a cheap alternative to planning an expensive vacation. These schools would not be on sessions and activities will be at the lowest ebb. You could maximise that to take your loved ones there and bask in the beautiful environments.

4. Target a common need

Most times we get confused about the exact thing to buy to impress our loved ones because we just cannot figure what they may like.

If the one you are trying to surprise is an extended family member or a friend, pick a foodstuff material that fits your budget and buy. It could be yam, rice, or anything. They would appreciate it. Food items are now very sought after.

5. Send the money instead

If travelling to meet your loved ones this Christmas would cost really much, send them half of the transport money instead.

Getting something like a credit alert on your phone, no matter how small, could go a long way to put smiles on someone's face.

Do things you can handle

While there is no limit to how a special one could make a loved one feel, it is necessary to go with plans that do not come with grave financial consequences later.

If you could afford a private jet like Masoud Shojaee, then do it, but if not, act according to your budget.

Man puts smiles on school kids' faces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of Oyo East local government, Arowosaye Saheed Adeyemi, has been celebrated online after what he did to empower school children.

In a Facebook post by a man identified as Oba Stephen Adegboyega, it was revealed he donated bags and drums to the children.

Apart from that, the man dressed like the kids and wore shorts. In one of the photos, he knelt as if he was about to take strokes of the cane.

Source: Legit