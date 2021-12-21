For people who are employed by others, it is heartwarming to know and see that efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed.

Nigerian celebrities do not hesitate to reward deserving employees who manage or work for them in other capacity with money or trips.

Nigerian celebrities who have spent money on employees Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@davido/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Some individuals however prefer to go the extra mile to show that they see what their managers, producers or personal assistants do for them.

This year, quite a number of Nigerian stars and public figures have been commended for setting aside an amount of money just to buy expensive gifts for deserving employees.

Legit.ng brings you some celebrities who have either given out cars or other expensive luxury gifts.

1. Wizkid

This year has been a good one for Wizkid both home and abroad, and it did not come as a surprise to many when news broke that he bought his long term manager, Sunday Are, a car that must have cost several millions of naira.

2. Cubana Chiefpriest

The socialist thought to appreciate his personal assistant with a means to make his movement easier, a brand new car.

There is no better way to appreciate someone other than to cater for their immediate need.

3. Kcee

Kcee went on a money splurging spree as he did not but just one, but three new cars for people, under his employ.

Kcee decided to appreciate his producer, DJ, and Oghene group members for their hard work and believe in the journey they all embarked on together.

4. Zlatan

Zlatan got social media buzzing after he gifted his lawyer a Rolex watch worth millions of naira. The singer decided to appreciate his lawyer, a beautiful young lady, for being a wonderful counsel and supporter.

5. Phyno

The indigenous rapper warmed the hearts of many after he decided to give his manager the ultimate gift of the year.

Phyno gave his manager, Prince a car on his wedding day, warming the hearts of many at the event as well as on social media.

6. Davido

For Davido, his crew members seem to enjoy his generosity all the time, from flying with him on private trips to enjoying shopping benefits in expensive stores.

The Fem crooner also takes his team members to boutiques and splurges millions just to make them look good.

In conclusion, it is beautiful to see that these celebrities see and appreciate how hard some of their team members work for them just to keep them on top of their games.

