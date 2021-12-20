Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is offering prayers for herself and her fans as the new week commences

The actress shared a funny video of a white bald guy that mistakingly removed his wig while attempting to take off his clothes

Funke then reacted to the video and said may her secret not be exposed in public, fans have reacted to the post

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is updating her fans with important prayer this new week and they are loving it.

The actress shared a funny video of a white man who exposed his own secret while attempting to take off his clothes in public.

Funke Akindele reacts to a funny video. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The bald man used a wig to cover his baldness but he removed it himself as he struggled to reset the hair while onlookers laughed at him.

Funke then offered prayers that:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

As we go into this new week, may our secrets not be exposed."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the funny video Funke Akindele shared and said amen to her prayer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Justshayo:

"He decided to enjoy few secs of fresh hair in his apari."

Oniolayanju:

"Amen and Amen ooo."

Bisco_diva:

"Skecret is out."

Kemi_toriola:

"We don see the bumbum of the chicken."

Seun.robinson:

"Watched like 10x already, my belle o. Amen o."

Stickzbeautyplug:

"This shade,hmmm anti Jeneva....let me go and face my work...abeg make una follow me ooo."

Forever_youngade22:

"That girl get self control... Me I for don spit water all over the table with laugh."

Event_flavours:

"Amen. This prayer na wa.. That lady is not even nice."

Donquincy01:

"If this one happen for ur Inlaw house you are doomed."

I wish I can stop working and just have money to be spending

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele shared her thoughts about working hard.

The filmmaker revealed that she sometimes wishes she could stop working and just have money to spend.

Funke however, concluded by stating that she would never give up when she feels like it as the hustle is real.

Source: Legit.ng