A young man celebrated his graduation from the University of Abuja with so much energy in a video that has gone viral

The graduate's funny moves stirred reactions as many wondered where he got his big trousers from

Among the comments were those who said he had better not have carryovers after the energetic show

A young graduate in Abuja was very happy that he finally made it out of school. In a viral video shared by @gossipmilltv, the man danced hard in the presence of his peers.

With his signing-out white shirt on, the man twerked. He even slept on the floor and made other dance moves.

Some people who were surprised by the man's energy watched on. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

What a funny dance show

He never cared that people were around, watching him. The graduate put up a lovely show for anyone who cared.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some people who reacted to his video said that he had better not discover that he has a carryover after dancing so hard.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments and more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ewa_ade3 said:

"Is the trouser for me, congratulation oo ur result go good o."

_lifeofarchie said:

"Omo baba don see shege."

idmi_powers said:

"Watching this gives me mood swing because I no dey expect all this from guys."

iam_biscuit said:

"After all this dance you now have carry over, d guy go faint."

maxylikorville147 said:

"Which kind trouser be this?"

ajigagodson said:

"No be David dance, na Goliath dance be this."

officialdjbusy said:

"Omooo this kind dance wen Labor market no Dey favor graduates for Nigeria."

Lady finally makes it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Angela Sughnen, narrated how she bounced back from a very bad place in her life to achieving a first-class.

In a long Facebook post on Tuesday, November 30, the lady said she was a 400 level student in a Nigerian university with a 2.1 grade when she got involved in examination malpractice and was going to be expelled.

Angela said that she was mocked and broken as she became a huge disappointment to many people. The lady said amid the pain, she never waited to be expelled formally before she applied to another university.

Source: Legit.ng