Many Nigerians are generally very honest and prudent, and this fact has been demonstrated time without number. In these harsh economic times in which a cup of beans sells for N200 and a kilo of gas goes for N800, only a few brethren would pick money on the road and plan to return it to the original owners without removing one kobo.

Only a few persons will suddenly discover some millions mistakenly sent into their bank account and, take the stress to refund it to the original source. Yet, this is what these five Nigerians have done.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of five honest Nigerians who returned lost money to the owners.

1. Julius Eze returns N2.5 million mistakenly paid into his account

Julius Eze is an exceptionally honest Nigerian. On the 11th of August, 2021, Julius received a surprise alert of N2.5 million into his phone. As was reported by Legit.ng, the money came in tranches of N500,000, N1,000,000 and N1,000,000.

Honest man Julius Eze. Credit: Julius Eze

Source: Facebook

Since he was not expecting such an amount from any source, Julius launched an honest investigation to find the right owner of the money. He found the rightful owner hours later and returned the money. He also shared photo proof on social media.

2. Olasupo Abideen returns $2397 (N991,159.50) mistakenly paid into his account

Also featured in this review of honest acts is a Nigerian named Olasupo Abideen. Abideen returned $2397 (N991,159.50) mistakenly paid into his account by the company he works for.

To appreciate his honesty, Abideen was awarded the Gani Fawehinmi Integrity Awards, 2021. The honest man said in a Facebook post:

"I'm excited to be a recipient of such a prestigious award that was created in honour of a national icon, Late Gani Fawehinmi. It is also an opportunity for me to remind Nigerians, especially young people, of the place of integrity, transparency and accountability in our daily actions."

Olasupo Abideen displays his award for honest. Credit: Olasupo Abideen

Source: Facebook

3. 200-level student Philip Okafor returns a purse containing lots of money

Philip Okafor chose to differ from the rest when he decided to trace the original owner of the purse he picked on the road. The purse Okafor picked contained a lot of money, but instead of keeping the money for himself, he returned it.

In a Facebook post made to celebrate his kind act, his school, the University of Benin said:

"Meet Mr. Philip Okafor, a 200 level student of Microbiology and recipient of the Dean’s Special Prize for Exemplary Behaviour. MrMr. Philip Okafor found a wallet belonging to another student and containing a substantial amount of money."

Philip Okafor returned a purse at UNIBEN. Credit: Chigozirim Silas/Facebook

Source: Facebook

4. Keke driver Mallam Tutu returns 500k to the owner in Kano state

This review also features the exemplary act of a man named Mallam Tutu, a Keke driver in Kano state. He returned the sum of N500,000 a passenger forgot in his vehicle.

Mallam Tutu did what many tricycle riders will find difficult to do. According to a Legit.ng report, he was rewarded with 500k for his honesty.

Keke driver who returned 500k in Kano. Credit: BBC Pidgin/Facebook

Source: Facebook

5. Honest driver Emmanuel Eluu returns $40,000 (N16,442,000) to passenger

This review will not be complete without the mention of Emmanuel Eluu, an honest bus driver based in Lagos state. He returned the sum of $40,000 (N16,442,000) left in his bus by a passenger. The owner of the bag was said to be a prominent Nigerian travelling to Port Harcourt.

MMA Lagos where Emmanuel found and returned $40k. Credit: FAAN

Source: UGC

It may not be the easiest thing to do, but it really pays to be honest. The clean conscience that stays with an honest individual is worth far more than anything it may cost.

