A young Nigerian lady, Ruqayyah Adelakin, has bagged a first-class in the biochemistry department of LAUTECH

The lady said that though it was never her plan to reach for such a height, she was spurred by her 100 and 200 levels' results

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to celebrate her lofty feat as they said she really set a new standard in 19 years

A young Nigerian lady, Ruqayyah Adelakin, has broken a 19-year-old record at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Taking to her LinkedIn page, the lady said that she never wanted to study biochemistry. Her initial plan was to read medicine and hoped to one day be addressed as a doctor.

A young lady was celebrated online for bagging a first class. Photo source: LinkedIn/Ruqayyah Adelakin

I was motivated

Ruqayyah also revealed that schooling at LAUTECH was not her first choice. She accepted the admission just to start school.

The lady stated that no one had ever graduated from the department with a first class degree. When her 100 and 200 level results came out, she was motivated to strive harder.

She rose above her frustration

In her 300 level, her CGPA dropped to 4.449/550. While in her year four, the grade shot up to 4.51/5.0 and the hope of getting a first-class was restored.

In a Facebook post by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef, she said that she never expected first class would be possible as she cried when her CGPA went down. The lady even told her dad that she was giving up.

We were two who broke the jinx

The lady revealed that she was one of the two people in the department who broke the almost two decades old jinx.

Ruqayyah stated that she is presently looking for scholarship opportunities for her post-graduate studies.

Below are some of the reactions to her posts:

Komolafe Victor said:

"You’re a champion, few of my sets back then at biochemistry were able to graduate with us talkless of the grades lol."

Husseni Muhammed Adeniyi said:

"Well done... For any scholarship you are doing I can connect you with people to help review your essays. Please let me know when you are ready."

Ismail Habeeb Olawale said:

"Truly is not easy to achieve that in LAUTECH if we consider some problems we do face there ..... But Alhamdulilahi you made it likewise others too..."

Taofeek Adebola .O said:

"Love this, it is inspiring. Congratulations dear. Keep the ball rolling."

Teslim Olayiwola said:

"Love this! Congratulations, Ruqayyah Adelakin. Barakalah fih."

