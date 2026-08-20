The federal government issued a seven-day flood warning covering 33 states from August 19 to 25, 2026

Rising river levels in floodplains are expected to affect states including Lagos, Benue, Kogi, Rivers and Bayelsa

Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency urged floodplain residents to relocate and told state governments to activate emergency plans

The Federal Government of Nigeria has placed 33 states on high riverine flood alert for the period spanning August 19 to 25, 2026, citing rising water levels across multiple floodplains that could lead to widespread flooding within days.

The warning covers states spread across all geopolitical zones.

Full List as FG Issues Warning to 33 Nigerian State Over Rising Flood

Source: Twitter

The first batch includes Kaduna, Niger, Taraba, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, and Cross River.

The remaining states on the high-risk list are Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Plateau.

NIHSA orders immediate action

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) issued a direct call to residents living along floodplains to relocate to higher ground without delay. The agency also directed state and local governments across the affected regions to switch on early-warning systems and put emergency response plans into effect ahead of the forecast period.

The agency's alert comes against the backdrop of Nigeria's annual flood season, which typically intensifies between August and October as rainfall peaks and major rivers overflow their banks.

Communities in low-lying areas along the Niger, Benue, and other river systems have historically recorded the heaviest casualties and property losses during these periods.

The scale of this year's seven-day warning is notable, with 33 of Nigeria's 36 states falling within the high-risk bracket, suggesting that river levels have risen to a critical threshold across a broad stretch of the country. Authorities have not yet said whether any states have been placed under the highest emergency level, but the NIHSA's call for immediate relocation signals that the risk in the most vulnerable communities is considered serious.

Residents in flood-prone local government areas are advised to monitor official announcements from their state emergency management agencies and to avoid building or staying in low-lying riverbank areas during the forecast window.

Flood submerges car, displaces resident

Previously, Legit.ng reported that residents and motorists in Abuja were stranded on Saturday after intense rainfall triggered flash floods across several parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng