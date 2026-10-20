Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo directed officials to speed up CNG infrastructure investment and vehicle conversion programmes

President Tinubu cited fare drops from N1,500 to N500 in Abuja and from N4,000 to N1,600 in Enugu, with fares as low as N50 reported in Borno

The FG's one-million-vehicle target aims to cut transport costs and ease the financial pressure on Nigerian households

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The federal government has renewed its plan to roll out one million compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles across Nigeria, as President Bola Tinubu highlights reported reductions in bus fares in some states.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the directive in Abuja over the weekend while receiving progress reports from the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles and the Decade of Gas Secretariat.

Federal government targets one million CNG vehicles to reduce transport costs. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

A statement issued on Sunday by the minister's spokesman, Louis Ibah, said Ekpo asked both bodies to identify gaps, attract more investment and expand the network of refuelling stations to accelerate nationwide adoption.

Ekpo said:

“It is important that we listen to the directive of Mr. President to make transportation cheaper via CNG. We will continue to give you all the backing, to provide the necessary assistance to make sure we drive this project to a logical conclusion."

The minister added that Nigeria's large gas reserves could help lower transport costs, increase domestic gas consumption and support economic growth.

Ismaeel Ahmed, chairman of the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles, said the initiative would increase investments and expand its vehicle conversion programme to bring more gas-powered vehicles onto Nigerian roads, Leadership reports.

Tinubu highlights lower fares

President Tinubu separately said he was encouraged by reports that investments in CNG, electric and hybrid transportation were helping reduce fares in parts of the country.

He cited a reduction from N1,500 to N500 on certain routes in Abuja and from N4,000 to N1,600 in Enugu, while noting that fares as low as N50 had been reported in Borno State.

President Tinubu cites N50 fares in Borno as FG pushes cheaper transportation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The president said the savings could leave households with more money for food, school fees and other essential expenses.

Tinubu also addressed political promises on the cost of living, urging Nigerians to consider how such proposals would be funded, implemented and sustained.

He said:

“A deferred bill is still a bill. Any promise that depends on postponing its costs leaves an obligation that Nigerians, including future generations, may eventually have to meet."

He added that his administration was focused on providing immediate relief without creating long-term financial burdens.

However, wider access to cheaper transport fares will depend on the expansion of refuelling infrastructure, the affordability of vehicle conversions and whether transport operators pass fuel savings on to passengers.

NNPC announces new petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has pushed petrol prices up to N1,405 per litre at its filling stations, lifting the pump price by N35 from the previous rate of N1,370 per litre.

Filling station attendants were reportedly informed of the change over the weekend, with the new price taking effect the following day.

NNPCL launched the discount on October 1 to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng