The Netherlands published the official costs foreigners must pay to take each section of the Dutch citizenship test

The full examination carries a total fee of €350, equivalent to approximately N529,060 for Nigerian applicants

Applicants who fail a section only pay for that specific part when they retake it, not the entire examination again

The Netherlands has officially published the fees that foreigners are required to pay in order to sit the citizenship test, a mandatory step for those seeking to become Dutch nationals through naturalisation.

The Dutch government confirmed that the full citizenship examination costs €350 (N529,060). Notably, applicants who do not pass a particular section are not required to foot the bill for the entire test again.

Netherlands outlines citizenship examination fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/ hamzehsh12

Source: Getty Images

Dutch citizenship test fee breakdown

They only pay the fee that corresponds to the specific section they need to retake, making the process somewhat more manageable for repeat attempts.

The examination is split into five components, each carrying its own cost. Applicants should note the following breakdown:

1. Knowledge of Dutch Society (KNM): €60 (approximately N90,696)

2. Writing Skills A2: €70 (approximately N105,812)

3. Reading Comprehension A2: €70 (approximately N105,812)

4. Listening Comprehension A2: €70 (approximately N105,812)

5. Spoken Dutch A2: €80 (approximately N120,928)

The Netherlands citizenship test

Once an applicant has sat the examination, the Dutch government advises them to wait for their results before proceeding with any naturalisation application.

The Education Executive Agency, known as DUO, will send results to applicants by email within eight weeks of the test date.

Those who receive a passing score can then move forward with their formal application for Dutch citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Netherlands explains who can retain original nationality

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands had outlined the categories of foreigners who are exempt from giving up their original nationality after acquiring Dutch citizenship.

The country's Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) explained that although renouncing previous nationality is generally required for adult foreigners who become Dutch citizens through naturalisation, some applicants are allowed to retain their original citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng