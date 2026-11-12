A coalition of civil society organisations commended the DSS after illegal weapons were intercepted in Goronyo LGA, Sokoto state

The seized cache included 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns, and 825 magazines reportedly smuggled from Niger Republic

The CSOs also called on the federal government to tighten border surveillance to stop the flow of illicit arms into Nigeria

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has praised the Department of State Services (DSS) over the seizure of a large cache of illegal weapons in Dawakawa, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

The intercepted arms included 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns and 825 magazines, all reportedly smuggled into Nigeria from the Niger Republic.

CSOs react as DSS operatives reportedly intercepted 21 AK-47 rifles, four machine guns and 825 magazines in Sokoto State. Photo: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

The coalition released a joint statement from Bauchi State, signed by Job Samuel Danfulani of the Centre for Public Integrity; John Samuel Nangi of Nigeria Integrity Watch; Mohammed Ibrahim Sumaila of the Northern Council of Nigeria; Abdullahi Salisu of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Forum; and Hassana Mohammed of the Foundation for Democracy for Africa.

CSOs Back Intelligence-Led Security Approach

The group said the interception came before the weapons could be used to target civilians and religious centres in the region, describing the outcome as evidence that intelligence-driven security operations work.

"This interception proves once again that no nation can effectively combat insecurity without credible intelligence gathering," the coalition said in its statement.

The organisations also praised DSS Director-General Oluwaseyi Tosin Ajayi for what they described as disciplined leadership, adding that the Sokoto operation reflected the value of coordinated efforts among the DSS, the military and the Nigeria Police Force.

The coalition also commended President Bola Tinubu for building a security team capable of delivering results, saying the administration's approach to tackling insecurity was beginning to show real impact.

Coalition Urges Government Action on Borders

Despite welcoming the seizure, the CSOs pushed the Federal Government to treat border security as a matter of urgency, warning that the country's porous borders continue to serve as entry points for illicit weapons.

The group also raised concern about the possibility of bad actors exploiting the current political climate to stoke unrest, and urged security agencies to stay focused on their mandate without being drawn into political distractions.

Citizens were also encouraged to share timely information with security operatives, with the coalition stressing that insecurity is a threat to all Nigerians, cutting across political and religious lines.

DSS Secures 7th Death Sentence in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a High Court of Adamawa state sentenced three men to death following their conviction for kidnapping two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Matthew Dutsemi and Abraham Sauman, in February 2025.

Justice Christopher Mapeo delivered the judgment on Thursday, finding Taledo Demiel, Namomai Medan, and Mikaila Yusuf guilty on multiple counts, including criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, harbouring a kidnapped person, and negotiating to receive ransom.

The court imposed the death sentence on all three men for kidnapping, armed robbery, and related offences. The ruling brings to seven the number of death sentences secured by the DSS in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng