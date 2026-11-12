Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi publicly called out VeryDarkMan in a video posted on Instagram on November 11, 2026

Fabiyi accused VeryDarkMan of using Mohbad's case to protect Naira Marley rather than genuinely seeking justice

The actor warned VeryDarkMan that public support could turn against him if he abandoned the cause that made him popular

Nollywood actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has taken aim at social media personality VeryDarkMan, accusing him of exploiting the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of late singer Mohbad to shield music executive Naira Marley from scrutiny.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on November 11, 2026, Fabiyi was blunt about what he thinks of VeryDarkMan's grasp of the matter, claiming his own knowledge of the case far exceeds anything the activist has come close to understanding.

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi accuses VeryDarkMan of attempting to whitewash Naira Marley in Mohbad’s case. Photo: realyomifabiyi/iammohbad/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"You're not investigating the Mohbad case; you're only trying to whitewash Naira Marley. I don't think you know 10% of what I know in the Mohbad case. You don't even know 5% of what I know," Fabiyi said.

Yomi Fabiyi reminds VeryDarkMan of his roots

The actor did not stop at questioning VDM's knowledge.

He went further, arguing that VeryDarkMan appears to have forgotten what gave him his platform in the first place.

According to Yomi Fabiyi, the public rallied around VeryDarkMan precisely because of his vocal stance on justice for Mohbad, and shifting allegiances now would be a betrayal of that trust.

"Mohbad is the reason you are popular," Fabiyi said pointedly, suggesting the activist owes his visibility to the very case he now seems to be undermining.

Yomi Fabiyi criticises VeryDarkMan over his handling of Mohbad’s case and comments on the activist’s rise to fame. Photo: realyomifabiyi/iammohbad/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Fabiyi also issued what amounted to a caution about the fickleness of public support, reminding VeryDarkMan that the same crowd cheering for him today could just as easily turn its back on him tomorrow if his positions no longer align with those of his followers.

The actor captioned the Instagram video with a simple message directed at VeryDarkMan under the hashtag "#justiceformohbad."

Mohbad, whose full name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died in September 2023.

His passing sparked widespread public outcry and demands for a thorough investigation, with VeryDarkMan emerging as one of the loudest voices calling for accountability at the time.

Watch Yomi Fabiyi speak about VDM and Mohbad's case in the Instagram video below:

VDM explains his rift with Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VeryDarkMan explained how his friendship with Afrobeats star Davido broke down over the fight for justice for late singer Mohbad.

He recalled that Davido followed him on social media in early 2024, after which they became friends, but alleged that a WhatsApp group chat he discovered in 2025 contained discussions about a plan to get him arrested.

VDM said he felt betrayed after Davido failed to answer his calls when he sought an explanation, while a blog associated with the singer's circle allegedly suggested he wanted to record their conversation for blackmail.

Source: Legit.ng