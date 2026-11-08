Armed bandits attacked Gidan Taba village in Maradun LGA, Zamfara State, on Saturday night, targeting one family

The 12 victims, including a father, his wives, and young children, died after bandits set their room on fire

Local vigilantes engaged the attackers in a gun duel and freed some of the abducted residents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Armed bandits killed 12 members of a single family and abducted an unspecified number of residents during a night raid on Gidan Taba village in Maradun Local Government Area, Zamfara State, on Saturday.

The attack took place in Dosara Birnin Kaya Ward and targeted the household of Mallam Muhammadu Sani.

12 family members die in Zamfara room fire

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident who spoke anonymously said the family had locked themselves in a room hoping to avoid being taken by the assailants.

When the bandits found the door shut and the family refused to open it, they set the room on fire.

The Maradun Local Government Chairman, Hon. Sanusi Ahmed Dosara, confirmed the incident and described it as deeply disturbing.

"Really, what occurred in Gidan Taba village is heartbreaking and disheartening. A father, his wives and small children, 12 of them, were all killed by fire," Dosara said.

He clarified that the victims were not consumed by direct flames but perished from the extreme heat generated after the roof caught fire.

"The bandits set the room ablaze. They were not burnt because the fire engulfed the roofing, but the horrible heat resulted in their death," he said.

Abductions and vigilante response

Beyond the deaths, Dosara confirmed that several other villagers were seized during the attack. Local vigilantes responded by intercepting the bandits and engaging them in a gun battle, during which some of those taken were freed.

"It has been confirmed to me by one of the vigilantes that the bandits abducted people, but they blocked them and secured the release of some after an exchange of gunfire," the chairman said.

He added that the precise number of people still unaccounted for had not yet been confirmed, citing the ongoing tension in the community as a reason for the delay in gathering full details.

The chairman also revealed that the attackers deliberately fired in multiple directions to disorient security personnel and obscure their movements, complicating any immediate response.

"They used disguise tactics of shooting sporadically in different directions, which confused security," Dosara said.

He subsequently visited a nearby police mobile base to push for stronger security measures and reduce the risk of further attacks on the community.

The 12 victims were buried on Sunday morning in line with Islamic rites, with Dosara leading the funeral prayers at the village.

Security fears mount in Zamfara

The attack has deepened anxiety among communities in Zamfara State, particularly those near the Gusau-Sokoto highway, a stretch that has repeatedly been hit by bandit raids, ambushes, and kidnappings in recent years.

Residents have called on the state government and security agencies to urgently scale up operations in the area and protect communities from further violence.

Bandits kill father, wives and children in Zamfara attack. Photo credit: Lawal Dauda

Source: Twitter

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi revealed what bandits told him about the ongoing bloodshed during an interview published on October 29, 2026.

Gumi said the armed men described the violence as a cycle of revenge triggered by military operations that killed women and children in their communities.

The cleric also raised concerns about an arms race among rival bandit factions and alleged that foreign intelligence agencies could be involved in weapons supply.

Source: Legit.ng