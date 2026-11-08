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Nkechi Blessing Addresses Reunion Rumours After Her Ex-Lover Opeyemi Falegan's Apology
Celebrities

Nkechi Blessing Addresses Reunion Rumours After Her Ex-Lover Opeyemi Falegan's Apology

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Nkechi Blessing addressed speculation about a possible reconciliation with ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan on Instagram
  • The Nollywood actress made clear that forgiving someone does not mean welcoming them back into her life
  • Blessing stressed that she has healed and moved on, five years after their very public falling-out

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Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has publicly addressed growing speculation that she and former partner Opeyemi Falegan may be rekindling their relationship, following his recent public apology to her.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, November 8, Blessing made her position unmistakably clear: forgiveness is not the same as reconciliation.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing dismisses rumours of reuniting with her former lover Opeyemi Falegan
Nkechi Blessing says forgiveness does not mean a reunion with ex Opeyemi Falegan. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday
Source: Instagram

The actress reflected on the five years that had passed since the two were embroiled in a very public and emotionally charged fallout, acknowledging that enough time had gone by to release the weight of hurt and resentment she once carried.

Nkechi Blessing draws clear line between peace and romance

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While Blessing said she welcomes the peace that comes with letting go, she was firm that this should not be misread as a romantic gesture or an open door.

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"Making peace with someone from my past does not mean I want that person back in my present," she wrote. "Forgiveness is not a relationship announcement. Being cordial does not mean rekindling old flames. And letting go of bitterness does not mean reopening doors that life has already taught me to close."

She described certain chapters in life as ones better left closed, not out of hatred, but out of genuine personal growth.

Why Nkechi Blessing chose to speak out

The actress appeared keen to put to rest any assumptions that her willingness to extend goodwill to her ex signalled a change in their relationship status.

Nkechi Blessing says she has healed after her painful split from Opeyemi Falegan.
Nkechi Blessing says she has moved on from her ex Opeyemi Falegan after years apart. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday
Source: Instagram

"So please, let's not mistake maturity for romance or peace for a reunion," she said. "No bad blood, no bitterness, no going backwards. Just two adults choosing peace after years of unnecessary negativity."

Blessing closed her statement with a pointed reminder about how she views people from her past:

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"Some people belong in your memories, not your future. And that's perfectly okay."

The post signals a composed and deliberate move by the actress to draw a firm boundary while still choosing grace, something she described as a reflection of her healing journey rather than any renewed connection.

Read Nkechi Blessing's statement as she clarified her relationship with Opeyemi Falegan below:

Why Nkechi Blessing confronted Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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