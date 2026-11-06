Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Concerns as Uzbekistan Announces Tentative Visa Restrictions for Nigerians
Nigeria

Concerns as Uzbekistan Announces Tentative Visa Restrictions for Nigerians

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Uzbekistan introduced temporary restrictions on visa issuance and entry for Nigerian citizens, a notice published on an exhibition website revealed
  • Nigeria is among several countries affected, with Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Iraq and Bangladesh also named in the same restrictions
  • Nigerians seeking to travel to Uzbekistan under exceptional circumstances have been directed to contact the Uzbek embassy's consular section

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan has placed temporary restrictions on visa issuance and entry for Nigerian citizens, according to a notice published on the website of the Green Energy Technologies Central Asia (GETCA) exhibition.

As reported on Friday, November 6, by The Nigerian Tribune, the notice identified Nigerian nationals as among the foreign citizens currently subject to measures that limit both visa approvals and physical admission into the Central Asian country.

Uzbekistan announces temporary visa and entry restrictions affecting Nigerian citizens, according to a GETCA exhibition notice.
Uzbekistan introduces temporary visa and entry restrictions affecting Nigerians, according to a notice published by GETCA. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Alexander W Helin
Source: Getty Images

Vanguard Newspaper also noted the development.

Read also

Saudi Arabia opens tourist visa access to citizens of 4 new countries

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The notice read:

"Temporary restrictions have currently been introduced on the issuance of visas and entry into the Republic of Uzbekistan for citizens of your country."

Nigerians seeking to travel to Uzbekistan under exceptional circumstances were advised in the same notice to reach out directly to the consular section of Uzbekistan's embassy for further clarification and guidance on whether entry may be possible.

Which other countries face restrictions?

Nigeria is not alone in facing these measures. The notice also named Ghana, Kenya and Egypt from Africa, alongside Iraq and Bangladesh, as countries whose nationals are currently subject to the same restrictions.

As of Friday, November 6, 2026, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not published any formal explanation for the restrictions on its official website.

While the ministry's visa information portal outlines general entry requirements and visa arrangements for foreign nationals, it contains no specific detail about the measures now affecting Nigerians and citizens of the other listed countries.

Read also

Canada announces 3 key documents border officers check after foreigners' arrival

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website provides general visa information but no formal explanation for the temporary restrictions affecting Nigerians and other nationals.
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website has no official explanation for the temporary visa restrictions affecting Nigerians and other listed nationals. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

What Nigerians planning to travel should do

The restrictions could affect Nigerians who had planned visits to Uzbekistan for tourism, business, education or other purposes.

Prospective travellers are advised to contact the consular section of the Uzbek embassy before making any travel arrangements to determine whether they qualify for entry under any exceptional provisions currently in place.

Read more on visa application

Taiwan: Countries eligible for free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Taiwan had published its official list of 57 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

Eswatini was the only African country on the list, allowing its citizens to travel to Taiwan for tourism, business, or transit without obtaining a visa in advance.

Citizens of countries not on the list are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Taiwan, regardless of the purpose or duration of their visit.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
David muir Uae Kylian mbappe Mary bruce Visa waiver programme