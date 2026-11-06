Uzbekistan introduced temporary restrictions on visa issuance and entry for Nigerian citizens, a notice published on an exhibition website revealed

Nigeria is among several countries affected, with Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Iraq and Bangladesh also named in the same restrictions

Nigerians seeking to travel to Uzbekistan under exceptional circumstances have been directed to contact the Uzbek embassy's consular section

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan has placed temporary restrictions on visa issuance and entry for Nigerian citizens, according to a notice published on the website of the Green Energy Technologies Central Asia (GETCA) exhibition.

As reported on Friday, November 6, by The Nigerian Tribune, the notice identified Nigerian nationals as among the foreign citizens currently subject to measures that limit both visa approvals and physical admission into the Central Asian country.

Uzbekistan introduces temporary visa and entry restrictions affecting Nigerians, according to a notice published by GETCA. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard Newspaper also noted the development.

The notice read:

"Temporary restrictions have currently been introduced on the issuance of visas and entry into the Republic of Uzbekistan for citizens of your country."

Nigerians seeking to travel to Uzbekistan under exceptional circumstances were advised in the same notice to reach out directly to the consular section of Uzbekistan's embassy for further clarification and guidance on whether entry may be possible.

Which other countries face restrictions?

Nigeria is not alone in facing these measures. The notice also named Ghana, Kenya and Egypt from Africa, alongside Iraq and Bangladesh, as countries whose nationals are currently subject to the same restrictions.

As of Friday, November 6, 2026, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not published any formal explanation for the restrictions on its official website.

While the ministry's visa information portal outlines general entry requirements and visa arrangements for foreign nationals, it contains no specific detail about the measures now affecting Nigerians and citizens of the other listed countries.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website has no official explanation for the temporary visa restrictions affecting Nigerians and other listed nationals. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerians planning to travel should do

The restrictions could affect Nigerians who had planned visits to Uzbekistan for tourism, business, education or other purposes.

Prospective travellers are advised to contact the consular section of the Uzbek embassy before making any travel arrangements to determine whether they qualify for entry under any exceptional provisions currently in place.

Read more on visa application

Taiwan: Countries eligible for free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Taiwan had published its official list of 57 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

Eswatini was the only African country on the list, allowing its citizens to travel to Taiwan for tourism, business, or transit without obtaining a visa in advance.

Citizens of countries not on the list are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Taiwan, regardless of the purpose or duration of their visit.

Source: Legit.ng