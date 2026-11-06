Malaysia's National Registration Department outlined the conditions a married woman must meet to qualify for citizenship through her Malaysian husband

The applicant must show proof of a valid, registered marriage and at least two years of continuous residence in the Federation

Both the applicant and her husband must appear together at an NRD Citizenship Division counter to submit the required documents

Malaysia has set out the conditions and procedure for a married woman to apply for citizenship through her Malaysian husband, with the country's National Registration Department (NRD) serving as the processing authority.

To be eligible, the applicant must meet four core conditions: her marriage to a Malaysian citizen must still be in force; she must have resided continuously in the Federation for the two years immediately before the date of application and must intend to remain permanently; she must be of good character; and her marriage must have been registered under a written law in force in Malaysia.

Malaysia citizenship application requires foreign wives of Malaysian citizens to meet residency. Credit: VCG via Getty

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How to submit the application

The process begins with the applicant completing Form A in full, together with copies of all required supporting documents. Both the applicant and her husband must attend the submission in person.

They are required to visit the counter of the Citizenship Division at a nearby NRD office, bringing original documents alongside their copies for verification.

The requirement for both spouses to appear before the Registrar of Citizens means the application cannot be submitted by a representative or through a third party.

What applicants should prepare

Prospective applicants are advised to gather all required documents before visiting the NRD office to avoid delays. The NRD's Citizenship Division handles the processing of these applications, and the presence of both the applicant and her husband at the counter is a mandatory step in the procedure.

Malaysia's citizenship-by-registration route for spouses applies specifically to women married to Malaysian citizens, with the two-year residency requirement and proof of a subsisting, legally registered marriage forming the foundation of any successful application.

Benefits for foreigners holding Malaysian residence pass

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department has outlined three core advantages that come with holding a Residence Pass. The residence pass is a document that grants foreigners a significantly broader set of rights than standard work or student permits.

Source: Legit.ng