IT expert Salisu Ibrahim called on Nigerian business owners to embrace locally developed AI tools at a Lagos event on October 24, 2025

Ibrahim named Dubawa Chatbot, ChatJourno and SparkAI as AI tools Nigerian newsrooms are using to fight misinformation

The AI session was part of the public presentation of Nigeria Is Ours, a compendium authored by journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Ikeja, Lagos State - Information technology expert Salisu Ibrahim has called on Nigerian business owners to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) solutions built within Nigeria, saying such tools are better suited to tackling local challenges than imported foreign technologies.

Ibrahim, the Head of the Hausa Desk at Legit.ng, made the remarks on Saturday, October 24, at a Lagos event marking the public presentation of 'Nigeria Is Ours: A Compendium of Public Interest Reporting,' a book authored by award-winning journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf. An AI session formed part of the day's programme, alongside a National Development Conversation themed Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship and Security for National Development. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

IT expert Salisu Ibrahim urges Nigerian business owners to adopt locally developed artificial intelligence solutions to improve efficiency and address local challenges. Photo credit: Salisu Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

The author of 'How AI Can Enhance, Not Replace Our Works' told attendees that Nigerian technology companies are doing more than copying what exists in the West.

"Tech firms are not just importing Western AI; they are actively building solutions calibrated to local market needs," he said.

Ibrahim argued that these home-grown tools could help businesses work around resource limitations, boost productivity and bring their operations in line with global standards.

AI as a learning tool for Nigerian students

On the role of AI in education, Ibrahim described the technology as a personalised equaliser, one capable of breaking down complex material and making research more accessible to learners at all levels.

He stated that AI tools could help students grasp difficult concepts and navigate academic content that might otherwise be hard to reach, particularly for those without access to well-resourced learning environments.

Nigerian newsrooms using AI to counter false information

Ibrahim also praised efforts by Nigerian media organisations to develop AI tools specifically designed to combat misinformation, a challenge that intensifies during election periods. He pointed to Dubawa Chatbot, ChatJourno and SparkAI as examples of locally built tools that could help newsrooms manage the spread of false information at scale.

The event brought together journalists, academics, students, public affairs commentators and other stakeholders to examine issues shaping Nigeria's development, with Ibrahim's presentation cutting across the business, education and media sectors.

Legit.ng’s Salisu Ibrahim wins INMA scholarship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ibrahim was named one of 17 media professionals across the continent selected for the International News Media Association (INMA) Africa Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

Salisu’s selection reflects his personal dedication to high-quality indigenous-language journalism and Legit.ng’s long-standing mission to make news accessible, inclusive, and trustworthy for all Nigerians.

The INMA Africa Emerging Leaders programme seeks to identify the next generation of African media leaders under the age of 40. Applicants from 16 countries competed for the scholarship, with recipients chosen based on their industry passion, innovative mindset, and leadership potential.

Source: Legit.ng