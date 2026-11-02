Suspected bandits seized 14 students of an Islamic school in Pandogari, Rafi LGA, Niger State, on Saturday, October 31, 2026

The students were on their teacher's farm in Tungan-Bako village when gunmen stormed the area and took them away

The Niger State police spokesperson confirmed the kidnapping and said joint security operatives have launched a rescue operation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - Suspected bandits have kidnapped 14 students from an Islamic school in Pandogari, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, while the children were helping their teacher harvest maize on a farm.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 12:30 pm in Tungan-Bako village.

Police say joint security teams had begun a rescue operation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Armed men stormed the farm and seized the students alongside their Mallam, the Islamic teacher who had brought them along for the harvest.

The Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun, pushed back against earlier reports that had put the number of victims at 50.

As reported by The Punch, Abiodun made this known in a statement issued on Monday, November 2, 2026.

"On 31/10/2026 at about 12.30pm, suspected bandits invaded Tungan-Bako village via Rafi LGA and abducted some persons working on the farm," Abiodun said.

"The report further indicated that the abducted victims were about 14 students of an Islamiya helping their Mallam to harvest maize on the farm before the incident. However, joint security rescue efforts are ongoing; further developments will be communicated."

Opposition blames Governor Bago

The spokesperson for the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate, Jonathan Vatsa, used the kidnapping to attack Governor Mohammed Bago over what he described as a failure to protect Niger State residents from worsening insecurity.

Vatsa alleged that security agencies in the state do not have enough vehicles or equipment to respond to such attacks, and accused the governor of being more focused on retaining power in 2027 than on safeguarding lives.

"The security agencies in the state lack operational vehicles and other necessary equipment to confront the situation," Vatsa said.

"The government is only there to issue statements either condemning every attack or condole with the people over the death of their loved ones by gunmen without any cogent step to address the situation."

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former NIA Director-General Ambassador Ahmed Rufai linked Nigeria's kidnapping crisis to terrorist groups, bandit militias, informants and financial facilitators.

Gunmen abduct 14 Islamic school students in Niger State

Source: Original

Gunmen abduct 6 residents in midnight attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected kidnappers stormed Nuru Suraj Estate in Millennium City, Kaduna, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, abducting eight people in the process.

Two elderly women were let go by the attackers, but six people, including two teenage secondary school students, remained in captivity.

Security forces launched a pursuit after the attack, while a senior officer confirmed an investigation had begun and police visited the community.

Source: Legit.ng