Germany's official Make it in Germany portal outlined a seven-step fast-track procedure designed to speed up the visa process for foreign skilled workers

The process, governed by Section 81a of the Residence Act, requires both the employer and the skilled worker to fulfil specific obligations at each stage

The procedure ends with the international professional applying for a visa abroad, with a decision made within three weeks of the visa appointment

Germany has outlined a structured seven-step process that employers and foreign skilled workers must follow to qualify for the country's fast-track recruitment procedure, according to the official Make it in Germany portal.

The fast-track procedure, established under Section 81a of the Residence Act (AufenthG), was designed to cut down the waiting time between a job offer and an employee's first working day.

Germany publishes guidance on fast-track process works for hiring skilled foreigners. Photo credit: Grant Faint/ Getty Images, Reuters.

Source: UGC

It is particularly relevant in countries where growing numbers of applications have created appointment and visa shortages at German embassies.

The 7 Steps of Germany's Fast-Track Procedure

The process begins with the skilled worker granting the employer a power of attorney, along with a copy of their passport and proof of professional qualifications.

This authorisation allows the employer to act on their behalf throughout the procedure.

In the second step, the employer contacts the foreigners authority, typically the central contact point for the relevant federal state, to apply for the fast-track procedure.

The authority then advises on the steps ahead and the involvement of other bodies.

Step three involves the employer and the foreigners authority signing a formal agreement that sets out the roles and responsibilities of all parties, including the employer, the employee, the foreigners authority, the Federal Employment Agency, and the German embassy abroad.

Once the agreement is concluded, the foreigners authority initiates the recognition procedure in step four, assessing whether the foreign qualification is comparable to a German educational standard.

Competent offices are required to reach a decision within two months of receiving all necessary documents.

Step five brings in the Federal Employment Agency (BA), whose approval is required before the skilled worker can take up employment.

The BA checks that the offered working conditions align with collective agreements or regional standards. If the agency does not respond within one week, approval is considered to have been granted automatically.

In step six, if all requirements have been met, including qualification recognition, BA approval, and any professional licence confirmation, the foreigners authority issues a preliminary visa approval.

This document is handed to the employer, who then forwards it to the skilled worker abroad.

Visa Application Is the Final Step

The seventh and final step falls to the skilled worker. Armed with the preliminary approval, they submit it to the nearest German mission abroad and receive an earlier visa appointment, which must take place within three weeks.

Once the appointment occurs, a decision on the visa application is made within a further three weeks.

Germany's portal notes that completing the fast-track procedure does not guarantee a visa will be issued.

The final decision rests with the German mission abroad, and there is no provision for a fee refund if the visa is ultimately denied.

Germany publishes guidance on 44 European countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany published an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa and stay for a limited period.

The German government confirmed that visa-free entry comes with specific conditions, including a 90-day cap within any 180-day period.

Source: Legit.ng