The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced two suspected Ebola cases in the country's North-East region on Saturday, October 31

Both individuals have been isolated while contact tracing and laboratory tests are currently ongoing to determine their status

The NCDC clarified that the cases remain unconfirmed and urged the public to maintain strict hand hygiene and sanitation practices

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the identification of two suspected Ebola cases in Nigeria's North-East region, with both individuals now isolated as health authorities work to determine the extent of exposure.

The NCDC disclosed the development in a social media post on Saturday, October 31, saying contact identification and listing was underway alongside laboratory testing to establish whether the virus is present.

**What the NCDC Said About the Suspected Cases**

The health authority was clear that a suspected classification does not amount to a confirmed diagnosis. Final determination depends entirely on laboratory results, which are yet to be released.

While investigations continue, the NCDC said it would provide further updates as verified information becomes available, indicating that the situation remains fluid and under close monitoring.

**Public Health Guidance Issued**

With the cases still under investigation, the NCDC called on Nigerians to observe basic but critical preventive measures. These include regular and thorough handwashing, improved sanitation practices, and strict adherence to guidance issued by public health authorities.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness that spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person. Early isolation of suspected cases is a key step in preventing wider transmission, and the NCDC's swift response in isolating both individuals and initiating contact tracing reflects standard containment protocol for high-risk infectious diseases.

The North-East region, which has faced significant public health challenges in recent years, is now the focus of health authorities as they work to rule out or confirm the presence of the virus. No further details about the identities or locations of the two individuals were made public.

Read the full announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng