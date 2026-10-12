A helicopter went down at Kericho Golf Club on Monday, October 12, during what appeared to be a take-off attempt

The aircraft, linked to the Kenya Forest Service, was reportedly carrying senior government officials at the time of the crash

Police and aviation authorities had not issued any formal statement on the incident as of the time of reporting

A helicopter came down at Kericho Golf Club on Monday, October 12, during an apparent take-off, with all occupants rushed to a nearby medical facility for attention following the incident.

The aircraft was reportedly transporting senior government officials at the time of the crash. No official communication has confirmed the identities of those on board or their specific roles within government.

Helicopter Carrying Government Officials Crashes at Golf Club in Kenya

Source: Getty Images

Video footage obtained by TUKO.co.ke shows a crowd gathered around the grounded aircraft at the golf club.

Helicopter wreckage identified

Images from the scene show a light utility helicopter lying heavily damaged on a grassy section of the club grounds, with its tail section completely separated from the main fuselage. Registration markings visible on the wreckage identify the aircraft as "5Y-JESK," a registration linked to the Kenya Forest Service.

Preliminary reports suggest those aboard are in a stable condition, though no medical update has been independently verified through official channels.

Investigation pending

Neither police nor aviation authorities had publicly addressed the crash or confirmed the number of people on board as of the time of reporting. The circumstances that led to the incident remain unclear, and no formal inquiry had been announced.

Aviation incidents of this kind in Kenya typically fall under the mandate of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, which is responsible for investigating accidents and incidents involving aircraft operating within the country's airspace.

Source: Legit.ng