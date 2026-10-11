The Coalition of Citizens Groups for Good Governance praised NNPCL's Bayo Ojulari over the 30-day petrol discount initiative

The coalition also acknowledged plans to introduce self-service smart pumps and steps to strengthen transparency within NNPCL

The group urged NNPCL management to sustain the momentum and ensure the benefits reach Nigerians across the country

Abuja, FCT - The Coalition of Citizens Groups for Good Governance has praised Bayo Ojulari, group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), for a set of initiatives that include a 30-day petrol discount, the introduction of self-service smart pumps, and measures aimed at improving transparency within the company.

The group made its position known in a statement on Saturday, October 10, signed by its national president, Dr Nath Oguche, and Chidumga Odinkalu.

The Coalition of Citizens Groups for Good Governance praises NNPCL's planned petrol discount, self-service smart pumps and transparency initiatives under Bayo Ojulari. Photo credit: @BBOjulari

Source: Twitter

Fuel Discount Welcomed as Relief for Households

The coalition said the fuel discount, which was announced by the federal government, could provide short-term relief to Nigerians dealing with high transportation costs and the broader pressures of rising fuel prices.

"The planned fuel discount is a welcome development, particularly at a time when Nigerians are grappling with high fuel prices and rising transportation costs. We commend NNPCL and its leadership under Bayo Ojulari for supporting measures that could ease some of this pressure on citizens. Initiatives that respond to the economic realities of ordinary Nigerians deserve recognition, especially when they are accompanied by efforts to improve efficiency and accountability," the statement said.

Coalition Highlights Wider Reforms Under Ojulari

Beyond the discount, the group drew attention to what it described as a broader reform agenda at NNPCL under Ojulari's watch, covering operational efficiency, anti-corruption efforts and improved service delivery.

"Beyond the fuel discount, we are encouraged by the innovations being introduced under Ojulari's leadership, including self-service smart pumps and efforts to strengthen transparency in the company's operations. These developments indicate what a seasoned administrator can achieve when experience, innovation and a commitment to public service guide decision-making. NNPCL is a strategic national institution, and improvements in its operations have implications for the wider economy and the daily lives of Nigerians," the coalition said.

The group argued that public institutions should be judged not merely on policies and announcements, but on the concrete improvements they deliver to citizens. It said reforms targeting corruption and improving access to services could help restore public trust in NNPCL, which occupies a central role in Nigeria's petroleum sector.

"Good governance requires more than managing an institution's routine affairs. It demands the courage to confront longstanding problems, introduce better ways of working and ensure that the public receives value from the resources entrusted to the institution. We believe that the steps being taken at NNPCL deserve attention, and we urge the management to sustain the momentum while ensuring that the benefits reach Nigerians across the country," the statement added.

The coalition called on NNPCL to be open about how its initiatives are being put into effect and to keep consumers informed. It also urged other public institutions to adopt practical innovations that improve accountability and service delivery.

Fuel Price: 5 Ways To Buy Cheap Petrol at NNPC Filling Stations Nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that motorists can buy petrol at lower prices at NNPC Limited filling stations nationwide by taking advantage of a temporary N66-per-litre discount announced by the federal government.

The initiative, which runs throughout October, offers customers a way to reduce their fuel expenses amid elevated petrol prices across the country.

Source: Legit.ng