NNPC has extended its N66-per-litre discount promotion on petrol until October 14, 2026, and added diesel to the offer.

The promotion is available to registered NNPC Fuel App users, giving eligible customers another opportunity to save on fuel purchases.

The extension comes as NNPC retail outlets sell petrol at prices ranging from N1,355 per litre in Lagos and Rivers to N1,435 in Yobe.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has extended its N66 discount promotion on petrol for another week and expanded the offer to include automotive gas oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel.

The national oil company announced that the promotion would run from Thursday, October 8, to Wednesday, October 14, 2026, following requests from customers.

NNPC announces N66 fuel discount for Nigerians, gives new deadline Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NNPC said the extension would give Nigerians who missed the earlier promotion another opportunity to enjoy the discount through its fuel application.

The company said:

“You asked, we listened! The N66 discount promo has been extended for one more week, and we've added AGO to it!”

The company added that the offer was available to all registered NNPC Fuel App users.

How Nigerians can access the NNPC discount

Customers seeking to benefit from the promotion are required to download the NNPC Fuel App and register to access the offer.

According to the announcement, the N66 discount applies to petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS), and has been extended to diesel during the promotional period.

The company advised customers who missed the earlier offer to take advantage of the additional week.

NNPC petrol prices across Nigeria

The discount announcement comes as NNPC retail outlets sell petrol at different prices across Nigeria, reflecting variations in distribution and transportation costs.

Lagos and Rivers have the lowest listed price at N1,355 per litre, while motorists in Abuja pay N1,370 per litre.

The following prices were provided in the supplied state-by-state price list. The N66 promotional discount may affect the amount eligible customers pay.

NNPC announces new dates for fuel discount promotion, includes diesel Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

Lagos: N1,355

Rivers: N1,355

Osun: N1,358

Akwa Ibom: N1,360

Ogun: N1,367

Oyo: N1,367

Abia: N1,370

Abuja: N1,370

Anambra: N1,372

Enugu: N1,372

Imo: N1,372

Ebonyi: N1,375

Kwara: N1,375

Ekiti: N1,377

Ondo: N1,377

Delta: N1,379

Bayelsa: N1,380

Edo: N1,380

Bauchi: N1,385

Kano: N1,385

Cross River: N1,390

Kogi: N1,390

Kaduna: N1,400

Benue: N1,410

Zamfara: N1,414

Adamawa: N1,420

Jigawa: N1,420

Kebbi: N1,420

Plateau: N1,420

Taraba: N1,420

Borno: N1,430

Gombe: N1,430

Nasarawa: N1,430

Sokoto: N1,430

Niger: N1,433

Yobe: N1,435

Petrol prices drop N22 at depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt dropped below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s ex-gantry rate as depot operators competed to attract customers amid improved supply.

In Calabar, petrol sold for between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre at selected depots.

These prices were lower than Dangote Refinery’s N1,325-per-litre ex-gantry rate, highlighting the price competition among fuel suppliers in both markets.

Source: Legit.ng