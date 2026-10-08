Bandit kingpin Kachalla Mu'azu and six of his associates were killed in Zamfara State on Wednesday evening, October 7

Security sources say the group was ambushed by a rival armed faction while returning from Yankara Market in Gusau LGA

Mu'azu had been linked to deadly criminal attacks across Gusau and parts of neighbouring Katsina State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Gusau, Zamfara State - Bandit kingpin Kachalla Mu'azu and six members of his gang were killed on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2026, after a rival armed group ambushed them in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attack happened at about 7:30 pm near Mada in Gusau LGA, according to The Cable.

PM News also reported the security development.

Bandit kingpin Kachalla Mu’azu and six associates were reportedly killed in a clash with a rival armed group in Zamfara State.

Source: Original

Bandit kingpin Mu’azu killed in ambush

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, the group had just left Yankara Market and were on their way back when gunmen from a rival faction laid in wait along the route and opened fire.

"Mu'azu and his associates were reportedly returning from Yankara Market when they were ambushed by members of a rival armed group who had laid in wait along their route," Makama said.

"The ensuing confrontation resulted in the deaths of Mu'azu and six of his associates."

The identities of the six other bandits killed alongside Mu'azu were not immediately available at the time of reporting.

Makama described Mu'azu as a prominent bandit commander with a long record of criminal activity, noting that his operations had targeted communities in Gusau and other parts of Zamfara, as well as areas in neighbouring Katsina State.

Security agencies monitor troubled areas after a deadly clash between rival armed groups in Zamfara State. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Mu’azu’s death may impact bandit activities

Makama stated that the killing of such a senior figure in the armed group network is expected to have consequences for the activities of criminal gangs operating in and around the Gusau axis, though it remains unclear whether his death will bring any immediate improvement to the security situation in the area.

Security agencies are expected to continue monitoring the zone following the clash and to gather more details about the rival groups involved in the deadly confrontation.

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