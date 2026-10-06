Former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo alleged that Osahon Idahosa and the Olu of Warri receive about N2.7 trillion from the Federal Government for pipeline protection

Dokubo gave conflicting descriptions of the figure, calling it both a monthly and an annual payment, with no supporting documents made public

The claims come as Nigeria's crude production reached 1,677,777 barrels per day in August 2026, meeting its OPEC quota for a fourth consecutive month

Former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo has sparked fresh controversy after making unverified allegations about pipeline surveillance contracts in the region, with critics warning that the claims could worsen existing tensions in Nigeria's oil-producing south.

In a widely shared video, Dokubo alleged that Osahon Idahosa and Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, receive roughly N2.7 trillion from the Federal Government for pipeline protection. The claim drew immediate scrutiny because Dokubo described the figure as a monthly payment at one point and an annual payment at another, and he did not present any documents to support either version.

Journalist raises concerns about Asari Dokubo's allegation Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The comments also touched on the surveillance contract held by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a company linked to Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited engaged Tantita in 2022, with public reports putting the contract's value at about N48 billion annually. The company says its personnel monitor pipelines, flag suspected illegal connections, and pass information on crude theft to relevant authorities.

Why pipeline surveillance matters

PM News reported that Pipeline surveillance plays a significant role in protecting Nigeria's oil infrastructure, which runs through creeks, mangrove forests, and waterways that are difficult to monitor. Effective surveillance has been credited with reducing production losses caused by crude theft, pipeline vandalism, and unauthorised tapping.

Data from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative showed that Nigeria lost 36.69 million barrels of crude to theft and sabotage in 2022. That figure dropped sharply to 7.68 million barrels in 2023. More recently, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission recorded crude and condensate production of 1,677,777 barrels per day in August 2026, enough to meet Nigeria's OPEC crude production quota of 1.5 million barrels per day for a fourth consecutive month.

Tantita has also supported community-based initiatives, including a rice farming programme aimed at offering alternative livelihoods to young people in communities affected by illegal oil activities.

What the debate should focus on

Scrutinising government contracts is a legitimate function of public discourse, and there is nothing wrong with questioning the cost or effectiveness of security arrangements that involve public funds. However, claims of this scale deserve evidence-based examination through proper oversight channels rather than unverified figures that could stoke regional or communal rivalries.

The Niger Delta has a long and sensitive history around oil revenues, resource allocation, and community interests. Allegations that link specific contracts to particular ethnic or regional figures risk diverting attention from the more pressing question of how surveillance contracts can be made transparent and accountable.

Abuja-based journalist Tajudeen Suleiman, writing on the controversy, argued that the region needs "constructive advocacy and accountable institutions capable of protecting critical infrastructure while addressing the legitimate economic interests of host communities."

For meaningful progress, the debate needs to move past competing personalities and towards clear public disclosure of contract terms, performance benchmarks, and measurable outcomes for both oil production and community development in the Niger Delta.

Abuja journalist reacts to Asari Dokubo's outburst Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Atiku accuses Tinubu of pipeline contract fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar called on President Tinubu to publish full details of NNPC's ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation, including pipeline security spending.

The former vice president named Tantita and the Chagoury family as contractors he said have ties to Tinubu's re-election effort, raising conflict of interest concerns.

The statement, issued by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council on October 4, 2026, also challenged Tinubu over his remarks on returning from a four-week stay in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng