A Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in Ondo state on Monday, killing all 25 military and civilian passengers on board

The crash is considered one of the worst air disasters in Nigeria in recent years

Nigeria's military has recorded a string of fatal air crashes dating back decades, involving transport planes, training aircraft, and helicopters

A Nigerian Air Force plane went down in southwestern Ondo state on Monday, killing all 25 people on board — both military personnel and civilians. The accident ranks among the deadliest air disasters involving the Nigerian military in recent memory.

Nigeria operates one of the most powerful armed forces on the African continent, but its air force has suffered a series of fatal crashes over the decades. Below is a record of the major incidents since 1980.

List of the deadliest NAF aircraft crashes in Nigerian history compiled Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

1980: Fokker F27 Crash in Delta State

According to The Punch, on May 26, 1980, a Fokker F27 aircraft on a flight from Lagos to the island nation of São Tomé came down in Forcados, Delta state, killing all 30 people aboard. The plane was carrying a Nigerian delegation that included government officials, army officers, and journalists.

1992: C-130 Hercules disaster in Lagos

On September 26, 1992, a Lockheed C-130H Hercules transport plane crashed in the Ejigbo area of Lagos shortly after departing from Lagos airport, with 159 people on board, the majority of them military officers. There were no survivors.

1997: Training plane crash near Kaduna

A Dornier Do 128 training aircraft went down on February 24, 1997, roughly three kilometres from the runway at Kaduna airport, killing all three officials on board.

2000: Dornier crash at Warri airport

Six people died on October 26, 2000, when another Dornier Do 128 aircraft came down while on approach to the runway at Warri airport in Delta state. Nobody survived.

2006: Benue state military transport crash

On September 17, 2006, a Dornier 228 military transport plane carrying 15 senior army officers and three crew members crashed in Benue state. Three of the 18 people on board survived the accident.

2015: Kaduna Military Cantonment Crash

A Dornier 228 aircraft lost control shortly after lifting off from a military air base in Kaduna and crashed into a residential building within a military cantonment, killing all seven people on board.

2019: Attack Helicopter Crash in Northeast

On January 2, 2019, an attack helicopter supporting troops engaged in counterinsurgency operations against jihadists in northeastern Nigeria crashed, killing all five crew members.

February 2021: Beechcraft King Air Goes Down

On February 21, 2021, a Beechcraft King Air aircraft suffered engine failure and crashed while heading towards Abuja airport. All seven air force officials on board died. The Nigerian Air Force said the plane had been on its way to Niger state to carry out aerial reconnaissance in preparation for a mission to rescue abducted schoolgirls.

May 2021: Army Chief Killed in Kaduna Crash

A second Beechcraft King Air crash occurred in May 2021, this time at Kaduna state airport, where the aircraft went down in poor weather conditions while attempting to land. All 11 people on board were killed, including Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who was then the commander of the Nigerian Army.

Timeline of the air disaster in Nigeria compiled Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

5 things to know about the NAF aircraft crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft with 32 people on board crashed near Igbokoda in Ondo state on Monday, October 5.

The aircraft lost radio contact at 09:13 hours while flying from Benin to Lagos before its wreckage was located near a Naval Base.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that 25 passengers and 7 crew members were on board as search and rescue operations continue.

Source: Legit.ng