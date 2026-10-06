A road crash on the Ijebu-Ode/Ore Expressway on Monday claimed nine lives, involving a Delta Line commercial bus and a Sino Truck

The FRSC Ogun Command spokesperson confirmed all nine occupants, three males and six females, died in the incident

Preliminary investigation pointed to speed violation on a wet road during rainfall as the likely cause of the crash

Nine people lost their lives in a fatal road crash on the Ijebu-Ode/Ore Expressway on Monday, July 14, 2026, after two commercial vehicles collided at around 4:55 pm.

Afolabi Odunsi, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun Command, confirmed the incident in a statement released to journalists on Monday night.

Nine people lose their lives in a fatal Ijebu-Ode/Ore Expressway crash as a Delta Line bus collides with a Sino Truck amid rainfall. Photo credit: ToyinAdedokun/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The crash involved a white Toyota Hiace bus, marked 14B-299DT and belonging to Delta Line, along with a white Sino Truck with the registration number AAB162XD.

Odunsi said the nine victims, made up of three males and six females, were all on board the vehicles at the time of the crash. "Sadly, all nine persons were killed in the incident," he said.

What caused the Ijebu-Ode crash

According to the FRSC spokesperson, rain was falling at the time of the crash, leaving the road surface wet. "The crash occurred while it was raining, with the road pavement wet. The road itself was paved. Preliminary investigation identified speed violation (SPV) as the probable cause of the crash," Odunsi said.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the General Hospital Morgue in Ijebu-Ode. Both vehicles were towed to the Ilese Police Station by officers from the Ilese Police.

18 passengers, 2 others killed in fatal road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Twenty people lost their lives on Friday evening after a truck with faulty brakes ploughed into several vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Source: Legit.ng