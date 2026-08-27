Nigerians can now begin the driver's licence application process online using a smartphone, skipping most of the time spent at FRSC offices

The Federal Road Safety Corps portal allows applicants to submit details, pay via Remita, and book a biometric appointment before any physical visit

Applicants must first obtain a certificate from an FRSC-accredited driving school before starting the online process

Applying for a Nigerian driver’s licence no longer necessarily requires spending an entire day at an FRSC office, as motorists can now begin the process online using a smartphone.

The online process allows applicants to submit their details, make payments and book appointments for biometric capture before visiting an approved Driver’s Licence Centre.

Motorists can now apply online using their smartphones. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Visit the official driver’s licence portal

Go to nigeriadriverslicence.org and access the driver’s licence application portal.

If the website does not display properly on a mobile device, applicants can switch their browser to “Desktop Site” mode.

2. Start a new application

Select DL Application, then choose New Driver’s License from the available options.

3. Enter your personal details

Provide your driving school certificate number and complete the required personal information.

Applicants should ensure that their names and other details correspond exactly with the information on their National Identification Number (NIN).

4. Choose a Driver’s Licence Centre

Select a preferred FRSC Driver’s Licence Centre where your biometric information will be captured.

Applicants will then need to book an appointment for the biometric process.

5. Make payment online

Payment is made through the Remita gateway on the official portal.

Available payment options include card, bank transfer and USSD.

Applicants should avoid making payments to individuals or agents outside the official payment platform.

6. Attend your biometric appointment

After completing payment, print the payment receipt and attend the appointment on the scheduled date.

Applicants should take their original documents along for verification and biometric capture.

What you need before applying

Before starting the application, applicants must attend an FRSC-accredited driving school and obtain a driving school certificate.

They will also need:

NIN

A valid means of identification

A passport photograph

Driving school certificate

Temporary licence while you wait

After completing the required stages, applicants can receive a temporary driver’s licence valid for 60 days while the permanent licence is being processed.

The online process means applicants can complete several stages from home before travelling to a Driver’s Licence Centre for the required physical verification and biometric capture.

Lagos unveils plans for state-issued driver’s licence

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government unveiled plans to introduce its own state-issued driver’s licence after securing approval from the Federal Government, marking a major shift in the state’s transportation and traffic management system.

Officials say the initiative is designed to improve road safety, reduce delays in the licensing process, and give motorists faster access to essential driving documentation.

Source: Legit.ng