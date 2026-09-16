A fatal road crash at Ipara Remo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, left four male adults dead

The FRSC confirmed a Mitsubishi Cabstar rammed into a moving HOWO truck while attempting to overtake at high speed in the early hours

The Ogun State Sector Commander called on motorists to rest before long trips and avoid unsafe overtaking, especially at night

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogun State - Four people lost their lives in a road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday, September 16, 2026, near Straight Gate School in Ipara Remo, Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Sector Command confirmed that eight people were involved in the crash, which happened around 4 a.m.

Four male adults die after a Mitsubishi Cabstar crashed into a HOWO truck. Photo credit: FRSC

Source: Facebook

FRSC spokesperson and Chief Route Commander Afolabi Odunsi said that of those involved, four male adults died, one male adult was injured, and three others escaped unhurt.

As reported by The Punch, Odunsi made this known in a statement on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Two vehicles were caught up in the collision: a blue Mitsubishi Cabstar with registration number FGE 753 XA and an ash-coloured HOWO truck bearing registration number T-695 KT.

What caused the Ipara Remo crash

Preliminary findings pointed to speeding and wrongful overtaking as the primary causes of the crash.

The Mitsubishi driver was travelling at high speed when he attempted to overtake the HOWO truck and collided with it. Odunsi added that driver fatigue was also identified as a contributing factor.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the crash was caused by speed violation (SPV) and wrong overtaking (WOV). The Mitsubishi driver, reportedly travelling at high speed, rammed into the moving truck while attempting to overtake. Fatigue was also identified as a contributing factor, as the driver was reportedly fatigued during the journey," Odunsi said

The FRSC rescue team received the distress call at 4:33 a.m. and reached the scene by 4:39 a.m., a response time of six minutes.

The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere for treatment, while the bodies of the four deceased were deposited at the FOS Mortuary in Ipara. Both vehicles were handed over to the Police Motor Traffic Division, Isara Division, for further investigation.

FRSC warns drivers on long-distance safety

Ogun State Sector Commander Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi used the incident to urge motorists across the state to take safety precautions, particularly on early-morning journeys.

He advised drivers to get adequate rest before setting out on long-distance trips and to overtake only when it is safe and legally permissible to do so, warning against the dangers of combining speed with fatigue on major highways.

FRSC shares details about tragic crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Source: Original

Motor boy dies in multiple trucks crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a trailer carrying chemical substances overturned on Kara Bridge in the early hours of Thursday, triggering a chain reaction involving six vehicles.

A motor boy trapped near the Opic axis died from injuries despite efforts by emergency responders from multiple agencies.

The crashes caused gridlock stretching from Kara Bridge through Berger to Otedola Bridge, affecting several surrounding corridors.

Source: Legit.ng