Fatima Kagu, a microbiologist, announced on October 4, 2026 that FMC Nguru's medical director lost two daughters

The deceased daughters were identified as Dr. Hadiya and Pharm. Aida, a medical doctor and a pharmacist

The announcement drew an outpouring of condolences and prayers for the bereaved family

Dr. Hadiza Usman, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Nguru, has lost two daughters, Dr. Hadiya and Pharm. Aida, in what those close to the family described as a heartbreaking tragedy.

Fatima Kagu, a microbiologist and Facebook user, announced the deaths on October 4, 2026, sharing the news publicly as condolences began to pour in for the bereaved family.

FMC Nguru Medical Director Dr. Hadiza Usman mourns the loss of her daughters, Dr. Hadiya and Pharm. Aida, as condolences pour in. Photo credit: FatimaKagu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Our hearts are with the family of Dr. (Prof.) Hadiza Usman, Medical Director FMC Nguru, following the heartbreaking loss of her two beloved daughters, Dr. Hadiya and Pharm. Aida," Kagu wrote in her post.

The two women, one a medical doctor and the other a pharmacist, were daughters of a senior figure in Nigeria's public health sector. The circumstances surrounding their deaths were not disclosed in the announcement.

Prayers for the bereaved family

In her message, Kagu offered prayers for the deceased and their mother, calling on Allah to grant them mercy and a place in paradise.

"May Allah SWT forgive their shortcomings, have mercy on their souls, accept their sacrifices and good deeds, and grant them Al-Jannatul Firdaus. May He grant their mother and the entire family strength, patience and sabr during this difficult time. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return," she wrote.

The Federal Medical Centre Nguru is a federal government hospital located in Nguru, Yobe State, in north-eastern Nigeria. Dr. Hadiza Usman, as its medical director, heads one of the key public health institutions serving the region.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu, a respected Abuja-based veterinary doctor and former chairman of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), FCT Chapter, has been killed by suspected kidnappers who also abducted his three children.

Source: Legit.ng