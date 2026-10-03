The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed 20 deaths following a multiple-vehicle crash on the Hawan Kibo-Jos route in Plateau State

Four vehicles were involved in the Friday afternoon crash, with brake failure and loss of control identified as the likely causes

FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed grief over the tragedy and directed a full investigation into the circumstances of the crash

Twenty people have died after four vehicles collided on the Hawan Kibo-Jos road in Plateau State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said in a statement released on Friday in Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, said the crash happened at about 3:32 p.m. just after Sopp Water Falls.

FRSC investigates a deadly Plateau crash that leaves 20 people dead and five injured after a four-vehicle collision on the Hawan Kibo-Jos road. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A total of 25 people were in the vehicles at the time, made up of 23 males and two females. All 20 who died were male.

The remaining five — three males and two females — were injured and taken to Ryom General Hospital and Vom Christian Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were deposited at JUTH Mortuary.

Vehicles involved in the Plateau crash

The four vehicles caught up in the collision were a Howo Sino truck with registration number AGL 525 YN, a Toyota Corolla with registration number AB 129 M, a Yankari Express Toyota Bummer bus, and a motorcycle whose registration details could not be established. FRSC rescue teams cleared debris from the scene and reopened the section of the highway to traffic.

Ohaeri said preliminary findings pointed to brake failure and loss of control as the likely triggers of the crash, though a formal investigation has been ordered to confirm the cause.

FRSC Corps Marshal calls for road safety

FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed said he was deeply saddened by the loss of life and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also wished the five injured victims a full recovery.

Mohammed ordered an investigation team to look into the crash, with specific attention to the reported brake failure and how it contributed to the collision.

He called on commercial transporters and heavy-duty vehicle operators to keep their vehicles roadworthy, manage their speed, and drive responsibly.

"The loss of 20 lives in a single crash represents 20 families suddenly plunged into grief. Behind every number is a name, a home, a family and a future," he said.

The corps marshal urged all road users to treat safety as a personal responsibility, saying no trip was important enough to risk lives.

18 passengers, 2 others killed in fatal road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Twenty people lost their lives on Friday evening after a truck with faulty brakes ploughed into several vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Source: Legit.ng