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Independence: Embassies, Consulates Announce Closures as FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday
Nigeria

Independence: Embassies, Consulates Announce Closures as FG Declares Thursday Public Holiday

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Nigeria's Federal Government declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Independence Day
  • The announcement came from the Ministry of Interior, with Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani signing the official statement
  • Embassies and consulates across Nigeria are expected to adjust their operations in line with the work-free day

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has a decade of experience in education and public affairs journalism, with extensive knowledge of Nigeria’s education sector, public policy, governance, and issues affecting students, teachers, and communities.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Independence Day, an official national work-free day celebrated every year to commemorate the country's freedom from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani signed the official statement on Wednesday, September 30, on behalf of Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirming that the holiday would apply to government offices, learning institutions, and formal-sector organisations across the country.

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Federal Government declares Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday for Independence Day, with embassies, consulates, and several offices across Nigeria expected to close.
The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day, with embassies, consulates and several offices expected to close. Photo Getty
Source: Getty Images

Diplomatic missions in Nigeria are among the institutions expected to observe the holiday.

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Members of the public with appointments at embassies or consulates on Thursday, October 1, should confirm their schedules and make alternative arrangements where necessary.

See below the U.S. Mission Nigeria’s X post confirming the closure of its offices for the public holiday:

Independence Day 2026: Nigerians urged to unite

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the anniversary, urging citizens to use the occasion to demonstrate unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

He called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers by demonstrating love for the country and working towards building a Nigeria that future generations would be proud of.

He said in a statement shared on the Ministry of Interior's official X page:

“As we celebrate 66 years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built."

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Access, UBA, Zenith, other banks announce branch closures nationwide, advise customers

Furthermore, the minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to strengthening national security, improving public safety and creating an environment where citizens can live, work and pursue their legitimate aspirations with confidence.

Tunji-Ojo assures Nigerians of a better Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.
Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo assures Nigerians that the FG remains committed to building a better Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda. Photo credit: Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Source: Facebook

Tunji-Ojo promises better Nigeria for all

The Minister reassured that this administration, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to the country’s heroes past.

He urged citizens to use the Independence celebration as an opportunity to demonstrate the values of unity, patriotism, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.

Read more on public holidays

Holiday: Banks announce branch closures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank, will shut their physical branches across the country on Thursday, October 1, 2026, as Nigeria marks its 66th Independence Anniversary.

Stanbic IBTC informed customers that its branches would be closed on Thursday, October 1, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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USAFederal Government Of NigeriaFederal Republic Of Nigeria
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